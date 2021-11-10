November 10, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Slots are arguably the most popular online casino games, which explains why they take the largest piece of the pie in all online casinos.
Playing slots for real money is all fun. Selecting the best one, on the other hand, requires a close look at the games on offer, available promotions, ease of banking - among several other factors.
We make that job easier for you by vetting the leading slots sites in the industry.
The reputation of the casinos - Proper licensing is the only foolproof way to ascertain a casino's legitimacy. Older casinos are at an advantage since they have served for long, making players trust them quickly. Newer casinos, while at a disadvantage in terms of track record that established sites have, make up for it in the promotions, design, and overall player convenience.
Variety of real money slots - We recommend online casinos with a variety of quality and diversified games.This means they have something for every player. In this review, we gave online slots a more extensive scope and believe the casinos we have enlisted are quite the fit.
Payout percentage - We chose the best slots for real money with high RTPs. The overall payout percentage of the site was also considered.
Slot bonuses and promotions - A good casino should always have several realistic reward schemes for players. Welcome bonuses, loyalty packages, free spins, jackpots, and other regular promotions are examples of such bonuses.
Even in its infancy stages, Red Dog is a top entertainment hub in the online casino market. The site has over 200 slot machines from RTG, plus other casino games, including blackjack, and other specialties. RTG is a powerhouse for casino games but we hope the casino adds more software providers to create a more diversified games catalog.
Red Dog also stands out for having all the slot games on demo mode and publishing RTPs, which helps players know the games with the highest winning chances and lowest volatility.
You need to stop by and try out The Three Stooges II, which has a promising winning possibility. The slot machine has vibrant graphics and revolves around the famous comedy trio, the 3 Stooges.
Café Casino has been around since 2016. It means it’s been around enough to establish its reputation as an online casino while also offering a fresh and modern take on casino games, especially in the slots department.
The casino has over 200 games from the best software providers like RTG, Betsoft, and Rival Gaming.
The website arrangement is so precise that you don’t sweat while trying to locate your favorite slot. There are categories like the most popular 5- reel slots, 3- reel slots, and jackpot slots. Take advantage of the bonuses available, and while at it, check their weights on the wagering requirements.
Goldbeard is one of the real money slots you can play. It has valuable symbols to boost your winning chances. Should luck fall on you, you may bank some gold.
While we always have a hard time trusting new real money slots casinos, Super Slots, which was launched in 2020, gave us a breather. It’s new to the gambling scene, but its operator has been in the game since 1991. Also, the sister sites like BetOnline are fairing on well.
There are 250+ quality real money slots, most of which are from Betsoft. We all know this software provider for its 3D quality online slots, making the gaming experience almost realistic. The cut scenes tell exciting stories with great graphics, characters, and several bonus rounds. We wish it could place the games on demo mode, though.
The slot Jungle Stripes from Betsoft is quite the thrill. As you wander through the wilderness, stumbling upon Jungle King will be your saving grace. Other exciting features, including scatters, wilds, and free spins, will make your adventure worthwhile.
mBit stands out as an exclusively bitcoin-optimized casino. It is among the best gambling sites that accept digital currency. mBit has an innovative range of 2,600+ games from game providers like NetEnt and Wazdan. The casino’s welcome bonus is also outstanding as only a few bitcoin casinos offer a 110% first deposit offer.
It's a fun-filled site to play slots online, with over 2,600 games, including classic slots, video slots, and feature slots. Check out Book of Pyramids, a medium variance slot machine from BGaming.
The Egyptian-themed game is available for real money or a free test run. It has crisp graphics and is great for mobile gaming because it isn’t too animated and you won’t experience lags.
Intertops casino is one of those online sites that we don’t struggle to introduce after being online for 25 years. Its stellar reputation speaks for itself. You will find two casinos, Casino Red and Classic Casino. This is a great strategy to categorize games but could also work to the casino’s disadvantage because players can get confused navigating between two casinos.
All the same, the casino has reasonable promotions offers like a fair welcome bonus and VIP incentives. Both the two casinos have great slot machine games WGS, RTG, and other online game providers.
If progressive jackpots are your thing, consider popular progressive slots like Aztec’s Millions from RTG. You may not win the millions, but you’ll have an authentic gaming experience.
When a casino covers all bases that an ideal real money online slots casino should, its reputation travels far and wide. That’s Las Atlantis. The casino has 200+ real money slot machines from top gaming developers, all available on practice play and for real money. We liked the soothing effect of the slick website and the friendly user interface.
It has excellent online slot games like the highly sought-after Achillies, a 2006 production from RTG. You can download the 5- reel slot or use the instant play option from any device. The game has an ancient Greek theme and features like multipliers, free spins, bonus rounds, multipliers, and a random jackpot.
The payout limits are between $150 - $2,500, which is relatively high for a player who wishes to withdraw less and low for the one who has earned more.
Ignition Casino is a newcomer in the casino market, but it didn’t come to play. After its launch in 2016, it has quickly established itself as a safe, secure, and reputable slots casino. You can access the games on desktop and mobile. Although, the site could use an update on some of its games to compete with more modern, newly launched casinos.
Just like other well-to-do casinos, it has a diverse game range for you, including video poker, slots, blackjack, and more. Caesar’s Empire is one of the real money slot games available. It’s a 5-reel slot game where you can earn some of the treasures in Caesar’s massive coliseum.
Slots prevail at Slots.lv, but should you feel like trying out other games, you have a number of table games, live, dealer, video poker, a few tournaments, and more. The casino has 160+ games from stellar software providers.
High-risk players have 30+ progressive slots too. Cleopatra’s Gold is one such slot machine. The real money slot has useful features and symbols to help you bag some gold or even get the random jackpot.
Bovada, at a glance, may leave you thinking it’s exclusively for sports betting. However, casino game veterans still have several titles to hold them down, online slots being the most. There are over 200 video slots on demo mode and real money and several bonuses on the slots games. Always check the T&Cs for such information.
We tried out several of the slots, and they are such a thriller. Crystal Waters, for instance, drives you to a tropical paradise, and the more you dive, the more you’re likely to take some bonus winnings home. Its features include autoplay, substitute, free games, and random progressive jackpots.
Our main concern was that the casino seemed to have overcompensated on the sports and starved the casino section. They need to balance the scales.
This is yet another vivacious online casino with high-quality and purely 5- reel slot machines. There’s a little over 300 slot games from Microgaming.
We loved the detailed slot descriptions, letting players know even how volatile the games are beforehand. The casino also has a world-class virtual casino with a wide variety of games, including video poker and blackjack.
Check out Quest of the West, a recent Eastern Asian-themed Bestsoft production. It has 5 reels and 25 paylines. We hope the Monkey King Walking Wild will show up to help you win real money.
Slots Empire is relatively new, and the casino doesn’t have such an extensive game catalog, but there’s still a plenty assortment of slot machines, and a live casino. You’ll get 200+ quality games from RTG and a few from Visionary iGaming.
The website is quite impressive from a user’s perspective, and there’s also a grand mobile casino. RTG has popular real money online slots like 5 Wishes, which depicts Aladdin and the wish-granting genie, only that this time, you’re the one to get the 5 Wishes. The video slot rests on a 5×3 grid and has 25 paylines.
Generally, slots with RTPs above 96% are great options. But if we’re discussing the best payout percentages titles like Aztec’s MIllions at 97.89%, Cleopatra’s Gold at 97.51%, and Crystal Waters at 97.97% RTP come to mind.
The analogy is similar to that of land-based casinos, only that they are meant for virtual gaming. Online slots are arguably more interesting than their brick-and-mortar counterparts as we have seen the software provider being more innovative when creating them.
You will play slots like the 3- reel classics, 5- reel video slots, 3D animated ones, progressive jackpot slots, and licensed slot machines.
Yes, fully licensed online casinos are. The outcomes are free of any intervention by the site owners. Wins and losses are solely based on luck, skill, and probability. Though not always the case, gamers that play more are likely to have better chances of winning.
Legit casinos allow independent bodies like eCOGRA to vet their games. They also use Random Number Generators (RNG) to ensure the slot games aren't predetermined.
The main factor that determines the best online slot to play for you is your personal preference. There are thousands of slots available but the most ideal for you is the one that matches your goals and playing personality.
Of course, other factors come into play, such as payout percentage, slot type (5- or 3-reels), availability of game demos, and several others.
Real money casinos offer free slots, deposit bonuses, intermittent bonuses, free spins, and perks for VIP players, among other options.
Free online slots are the slots you can play without using real money. You can play and win real money in this mode too. Whether they can withdraw the proceeds depends on the site's rules and regulations. Some sites only offer demo mode to players who have deposited some money, but others like Red Dog have free trials even to unregistered players.
Go for options that suit you best. You’ll have the best gaming outcome if you settle on personal preferences. Consider the terms and conditions, bonuses, promotions, payment methods, customer services, variety of games, and user-friendliness, among other features.
There are multiple payment methods provided for your convenience. You can use credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies, among other popular options. Make sure you pick out the most suitable form of payment, like the ones that process withdrawals quickly.
We have covered all the necessary information on real money slots. We hope one of these casinos we’ve listed has what you need when playing online.
However, if you choose to pick from other sites, use the information you have gotten here to find the best slots. Please remember to put gambling limits, especially when playing with real money.
DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling is intended for entertainment purposes only and carries with it a degree of financial risk. Players must be responsible when gambling online and only wager funds they can afford to lose.
This review is intended as a guide for both newbie and experienced players in choosing the sites they can sign up to. It is not intended as gambling advice and, therefore, does not guarantee any profit or gambling success.
If you are suffering from gambling addiction, please visit:
