December 05, 2019

11 dogs rescued from suspected dog-fighting operation on Detroit's east side 

Authorities rescued 11 dogs from a suspected dog-fighting operation on Detroit’s east side Wednesday.

Acting on a tip from a concerned resident, the Michigan Humane Society (MHS) and Detroit Police Department raided two homes near Seven Mile and Conant.



Authorities removed evidence from the homes, including “sled mill treadmills, brake sticks, injectable drugs and conditioning items for the dogs,” Andy Seltz, vice president of community engagement and field services for MHS, told WDIV.

“Dog fighting worldwide is a over a billion dollar industry,” Seltz said. “Dogs are held where they are conditioned in various locations. They’re usually not fought where they’re conditioned.”

The dogs are being evaluated to determine if they can be rescued. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was arrested.

A Metro Times cover story in October shined light on the city of Detroit’s failure to properly crack down on abusive and neglectful dog owners.

Anyone who suspects animal cruelty, abuse or neglect is encouraged to call MHS at 313-872-3401.

