Premium porn sites are in investment and they are not all created equal. We’ve looked high and low and actually purchased subscriptions to a ton of premium porn sites to help narrow this list down to be best of the best.
Below you’ll find the top 10+ premium porn sites:
The first premium porn site that is well worth the mention is the ever-popular site Brazzers.com. When it comes to making high-quality and user-friendly porn videos, the folks at Brazzers have been around the block - more than once.
Gutsy producers at Brazzers are willing to film and script porn that most of their competitors just wouldn't be able to pull off - and this niche carving help to set them above the rest. The sheer variety available to people paying for their porn site is astounding, to say the least.
There are 32 different video categories so there is sure to be something for everyone. There are more than 10 000 videos made by some of the hottest porn stars in the industry on Brazzers, and they're constantly adding new high-quality porn videos - so you'll always have something new to watch. All Brazzers videos are offered at a 1080p quality - as a minimum.
Value for money? Bang-for-buck? Hell yes! The Brazzers porn network comprises over 30 other websites that are affiliated to the site, and you will gain access by subscribing.
The Brazzers website makes use of the latest tech, including virtual reality porn compatible with VR equipment. This site works well with smartphones, tablets, and computers - wherever you are, there you will be able to view HD videos manufactured by our friends at Brazzers!
If you're tired of seeing blurry videos and sub-par productions, this might be the best-paid porn site for you. All the amazing porn stars on Reality Kings film great quality amateur clips - and they produce some of the best exclusive content around!
Although the videos on Reality Kings are not all amateur, the producers have a knack for producing content that seems real and relatable - and the not-so-amateur amateur porn stars get to rise the ranks easily. With over 32 different categories and clever filters, it's easy to find the porn you're looking for. Property sex featuring a landlord and a defaulting tenant? Hot Babes? You GOT it!
You will find a lot of the world's most loved porn stars on Reality Kings - Sammie Rhodes, Shae Summers, and one of the hottest milfs on the internet today, Cori Chase to name but a few. The fact that you can view them in HD quality on this porn site, makes Reality Kings a great site to consider.
VRBangers.com is one of the top porn paysites that concerns itself with virtual reality porn (VR porn). The videos on VRBangers can be viewed as 360° and 180° 3D VR sex videos, offering the coolest and most real experience.
As you'd expect of the world's best porn sites, VRBangers also has a ton of POV scenes (with the videos being shot in a point-of-view position to make your experience more real), made by some of the hottest porn stars out there. Dillion Harper, Abella Danger, Brandi Love, Riley Reid, the list goes on... And best of all is that you can view them all in full HD of 4K, 6K, and even 8K ultra-high definition.
Noirmale is a paid porn site that places its focus on black pornstars and puts out mostly interracial porn scenes. The fact that this site was started by the award-winning producers of Icon-Male almost guarantees that the premium porn on Noirmale will reek of elegance and well-executed class.
Offering some of the best-paid porn in the black-on-white (or Latino...or Asian... or...) interracial category, Noirmale should garner your attention if you are into gay porn. All the guys are fit, hunky, and well-hung. The hardcore porn scenes you pay for are worth the view - and, Noirmale will undoubtedly settle itself as a premium site - not only in the interracial, black or gay niche but as a porn site, period.
Mofos isn't a single site, but a whole porn network. Offering you access to a total of 15 different porn studios, you're essentially subscribing to a universe containing some of the best-paid porn out there!
The easy to use interface on Mofos connects you with sites like
Just reading through that list is pretty enticing - you sort of already expect to see lesbian porn, anal sex, and just about any other niche you would expect from a paid porn website. Mofos does NOT disappoint, offering you sex in super High Definition. The mostly younger cast of pornstars currently working for the Mofo's network includes Kelsey Jean, Kenzie Reeves, Harley Dean, Kimmy Granger, and everyone's favorite sweetheart, Gina Valentina.
Dezyred.com is a Virtual Reality Porn site, with a twist. In the adult entertainment industry, producers often wonder what it is that their viewers want... and in this case, YOU get to decide what happens in the raunchy VR porn stories created for the game. In sex scenes featured on Dezyred, you get to do things to the stars (like Lacy Lennon, Cecilia Lion, Chloe Temple, and a whole menagerie of the hottest models in porn) that make you feel like you are in control - simply by playing a VR game.
If you're starting to find normal internet porn boring, and you're ready to try a paid porn site that is geared completely different from the normal, Dezyred.com might be your next port of call!
As the name suggests, Babes network focuses on babecentric content - with HD videos of the hottest babes just a simple credit card purchase away. Buying a membership on Babesnetwork also gains you access to other sites offering fetishes like office sex and other hot videos.
We love it when porn sites do exactly what Babes network does: Give us a constant stream of high-quality porn, made by some of the best stars in the porn industry. Make your site user-friendly, and affordable. Offer us some extras, like amateur porn videos. Thank you!
No review of the best-paid porn sites would be complete without a mention of Digital Playground. The all-star cast including Kimmy Granger, Ana Foxxx, Riley Steele, and Tori Black, for instance, can be seen doing all sorts of naughty things. The high-budget fantasies performed in front of clearly well-experienced cameramen with the best equipment on the market include exclusive videos of group sex, tons of petite girls, hotwives, and staged amateur videos. The saying "different strokes for different folks" comes up here - as Digital Playground is a playground for just about any and everyone - they cater to a wide audience.
We feel like special mention needs to be made of the parody porn produced by Digital Playground. Poon Raider is a firm favorite and stands out as a world-class production, and a cool parody-porn take on the original "Tomb Raider" starring Lara Croft played by Alicia Vikander.
Ah, Fake Hub. Fake taxi drivers. Fake policemen. Fake nurses. Fake hub carves its niche in the paid porn industry out of getting the hottest porn stars to act the scenarios we all dream about out in real life. We might call it extreme sex when you see the amount of public play, but, in a fantasy world, it's fun to drool along when these hot babes do their thing out in the open!
If trans porn sites excite you, your credit card can buy you the best there is: Transangelsnetwork. Featuring gay stars like Ryan Bones, Markus Kage, and Pierce Paris performing with literally drop-dead-gorgeous tgirls - like Chanel Santini and Natassia Dreams, for instance, this site is known for the best action money can buy.
Sure, this isn't a mega-site - but rather one of those premium sites offering what their viewers want. In this case, it is rough sex both, foot fetish scenes, some cute solo players, a few sex toy sessions, and other creative scenes all performed by the prettiest trans girls will keep you well entertained.
As the name suggests, Taboo Male offers exclusive Taboo adult movies - specifically, male adult movies featuring the sexiest gay stars in the adult industry. The taboo sex they partake in, includes stepdad-stepson, doctor-patient, teacher-student, and other scenarios. There are a couple of 3-way scenes, and some interracial play thrown in just to keep you excited. These are all performed mostly by older men (in their prime and looking phenomenal) with younger - fit - guys.
The videos are all HD quality, and the production seems professional enough.
If it's a taboo gay fantasy, and you're willing to swipe your credit card, you'll find it here!
Dubbed the world's best porn site by its creators, Bang Bros has it all - like some of the world's sexiest babes going naked to make HD videos of hardcore sex. This includes group sex, lesbian porn, and all the standard stuff you'd expect from porn memberships. Exclusive videos of amateur sex, and even just plain old missionary... The 10 000 video library at Bang Bros has it ALL. When it comes to paid porn websites, you want your credit card to buy the BEST porn made by the hottest babes - and Bang Bros is among the top ten of the world's best pay porn sites - where it has been for ages - for a reason!
If you're looking for a one-stop-shop premium porn tube site, this is it!
