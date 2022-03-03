March 03, 2022 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Pennsylvania is one of the few states in the US with legal online casinos.
Because of this, the best PA online casinos bring a virtually unprecedented variety of games like blackjack, poker, and online slots to the Keystone State - with the bonuses to match.
That said, availability doesn’t necessarily mean quality in the PA gambling scene, so a little due diligence is involved in finding the top Pennsylvania online casinos for each player.
Let’s take a deeper look.
If you enjoy gambling in different ways, BetMGM is the first site worth checking out. With its great gaming and betting selection, it’s simply hard to get bored when spending time on this site - and they’ve got an epic Vegas reputation (including Jamie Foxx) backing them up.
Game Selection: 4.5 / 5
Partnered with some of the biggest and most trusted online casino software developers like Playtech, NetEnt, Ezugi, Konami, and IGT, BetMGM Casino has 750+ games that you can choose from including live dealer games.
Aside from these, BetMGM offers plenty of sports betting odds on football, cricket, baseball, and many more. If you’re a hardcore sports punter, you can also participate in live betting.
The only thing that’s missing is bingo but with all the options you already have, you probably won’t miss it a lot.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4 / 5
If you’re new to the online casino site, BetMGM offers a 100% deposit match bonus of up to $1000 plus another $25 on the house in the form of a free play.
What’s great about this welcome bonus is that all games on the site count against the wagering requirements, so you shouldn’t have to worry much about your progress. Speaking of which, the 15x wagering requirements are quite fair here.
However, if you already have an account, don’t be disappointed because BetMGM has other bonuses that you can take advantage of like a 10k table games leaderboard bonus and slots free play bonuses which are usually in accordance with new game launches.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.5 / 5
BetMGM has apps that you can download for your Android or iOS device.
You can easily download these PA online casino apps from either Google Play or the App Store, which makes installation a breeze.
Note that to use the app, you also need to install a geolocation app on your device called GeoGuard. This is to ensure that you can only access BetMGM services within PA.
If you’re traveling and outside the state, you can only use the app in states with regulated online gambling.
Banking: 4.5 / 5
This casino site offers plenty of banking methods to make transactions fast and easy.
You can use credit, debit, and even prepaid cards from issuing networks like Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express.
Aside from cards, the site also accepts transactions via PayPal, Skrill, and Play+. The minimum deposit allowed on this site is $10.
BetMGM doesn’t charge fees for card deposits and withdrawals. However, some payment options may have additional minimal fees like the $5 bank wire deposit fees.
Online banking payouts take 1-3 business days while PayPal takes 24 hours or less.
Customer Service: 4.5 / 5
When it comes to customer support, the BetMGM team is available 24/7 via live chat. You can also give them a call during their operating hours of 12 PM to 8 PM EST. There’s also email support.
While the Live Chat option is available 24/7, it may be hard to locate as it’s not an instant option on the site.
You have to go to the Help & Contact page first and find an answer to your question from their articles or FAQs. At the bottom, you’ll be asked if you need more help. Just click yes to be redirected to a live agent.
Betway is a global online casino company that has been in operation since at least 2006, and offers an eclectic range of online casino experiences including online slots, table games, sports betting, jackpots and more.
Game Selection: 4.5 / 5
Even if Betway is known mainly as a sportsbook (in PA it actually has partnerships with the Flyers and 76ers), it also offers a wide variety of online casino games to its customers.
Whether you’re into slots, video poker, blackjack, baccarat, and even Lucky Wheel, Betway casino has it for you in different varieties.
We really enjoyed the fact they’ve got a lively and constantly replenished new games menu, which keeps the action fresh for veteran online casino gamblers.
As a well-renowned bookie, it also offers daily betting odds on sports like football, tennis, hockey, cricket, and basketball.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.1 / 5
If you’re a new customer, you will be welcomed with a 100% match bonus of up to $1000 in the casino. The 5x wagering requirements here are even lower than average.
Aside from the casino welcome bonus, we also really liked the up to $1000 free bet offer for sports bettors, as well as their parlay boost offers.
That said, we would’ve liked to see a bit more focus on casino promotions as there’s not even a dedicated bonus/promo page to navigate - if there are any more, we didn’t find them.
Mobile Compatibility: 4 / 5
The Betway app is available to both Android and iOS users. However, know that Betway has two apps that you can download: the Betway Casino App and Betway Sports App.
Unfortunately, not all games available on the site are playable on the mobile app.
If you don’t plan on downloading the app, know that the website’s homepage sometimes loads slowly, so may want to get the downloadable version just in case.
Banking: 3.8 / 5
Betway accepts plenty of payment solutions including credit and debit cards, PayNearMe, Betway | Play +, and ACH transfer.
The minimum deposit is $10 but this could depend on your choice of payment method. What’s great is that Betway doesn’t charge any fees on deposits or withdrawals.
We don’t like how there’s no set withdrawal policy as they’ve merely stated that processing time may vary - but expect the standard 1-3 business days here.
We would’ve loved to see cryptos accepted here, but it appears PA casinos are still held back by regulation.
Customer Service: 4 / 5
There is a support page called Betway Help that you can check if you have basic questions. It’s a page with FAQs and easy-to-read solutions. But if you need more support, Betway also has 24/7 live chat support.
However, you need to have an account to be assisted by the support team and this is a bit of a hassle if you have questions before deciding to sign up.
If you’re looking for an online casino with the best promos you can get, Caesars Casino and Sportsbook is a good site to check. Caesars is one of the most trusted online casinos today in the US and luckily, it welcomes PA players.
Game Selection: 4 / 5
Caesars has over 850 games from online casino software providers like NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Endemol, IGT, and Evolution Gaming.
If you’re looking for the best real money slots, you’ll be happy to know that over 800 of these games are slot machines. That said, this does mean they’re a bit low on table games.
However, even if the site isn’t rich with table games, you can still grab a virtual seat at its live dealer casino games. Some of the live dealer games available on the site are Infinite Blackjack, Three Card Poker, and Ultimate Texas Hold’em.
If you’re a fan of sports betting, Caesars also offers odds on the top leagues today like the NBA, NCAA, and the NFL.
Bonuses & Rewards: 5 / 5
New players can take advantage of a 100% welcome bonus that’s up to $1000.
The bonus you can get is usable on any games on the site. Just make sure to meet the wagering requirements which are 5x for online slots, 10x for video poker, and 25x for all other games.
This is a great way to take advantage of the bonus since you get to spread it out on different games. Aside from the welcome bonus, Caesars always have new bonus offers and promotions that you can take part in.
We found cash giveaways, cashback happy hours, and all sorts of monthly promos which will keep the action fresh and rewarding.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.5 / 5
Caesars’ website runs smoothly on a mobile browser but you can also download its app whether you’re an iOS or Android user.
The Android app is available on the official site while the one for iOS is on the Apple App Store.
Note that you must be 21 years or older to be able to use the app.
Banking: 4 / 5
There are multiple payment solutions offered by Caesars Casino and Sportsbooks.
For deposits, some of the options you have are the following:
If you want to withdraw your winnings, Caesars can give you an e-check too. Aside from that, other cashout options include PayPal, Cash at Cage, and Caesars Casino and Sportsbook Play+.
Caesars doesn’t charge any fees for payouts, and like other PA online casinos they can only claim that they aim to process payments ‘as soon as possible’.
Customer Service: 4.5 / 5
Caesars Casino provides you with different ways of support. You can first go through its FAQs section where you can find quick solutions to basic problems.
It can be tedious to go through the FAQs but Caesars’ knowledge base has plenty of useful solutions and answers that are quick to read.
If you need more complex solutions, you can chat with Caesars’ support team live. However, the live chat option is only available from 8 AM to 12 AM EST.
The same goes for its phone support, though their email support is 24/7.
BetRivers has been operating in Pennsylvania since 2019 as a sportsbook but it eventually offered casino games to its customers too. In fact, it is the first casino site in PA to offer live dealer games. This is a great casino site to check if you’re mainly into slots and sports betting.
Game Selection: 4 / 5
The online casino site at BetRivers has hundreds of game offers but the majority are slots by trusted software providers like NetEnt, IGT Games, Scientific Games, and NextGen.
Some of the popular slots you can play at this PA online casino are Starburst, Monopoly Mega Movers, Jumanji, 88 Fortunes, Pillars of Asgard 500, and Bruce Lee Money Burst.
When it comes to table games, this is one of the best roulette sites going and they hit a home run with their blackjack offerings too. Unfortunately, even if BetRivers was the first to offer live casinos in the state, the site doesn’t have many options for live dealer games.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.2 / 5
New players on BetRivers Casino can get a welcome bonus of up to $250.
What we love about this is that they’ve got an incredibly low 1 x wagering requirement on the bonus, making it the easiest to earn off on this list.
The fact that it starts from just a $10 minimum deposit also means it’s one of the more inclusive deposit bonuses we’ve ever seen.
Aside from this, unfortunately casino bonuses have a big drop off and we’re just left with a plethora of sports betting bonuses including profit boosts, same game parlay promos, and free bets.
Mobile Compatibility: 4 / 5
If you want to download the BetRivers app, you have to be an Android user.
Currently, BetRivers still has no iOS app for iPhone users. However, even if this is the case, BetRivers casino should run fine on your mobile browser.
If you’re an Android phone user, you can get the app on BetRiver’s official site. What’s good is that this app offers all functions that the website has.
Banking: 4.5 / 5
For deposits, the site accepts online banking, credit and debit cards like Visa and MasterCard, and PayPal. You can also link your bank’s checking account or debit card to BetRivers Play+.
Don’t want to transact online? You can visit any shop with PayNearMe or VanillaDirect to also deposit to your account.
We also love how over 80% of their payouts are processed instantly with their RushPay system. Other payout options on the site are check by mail, PayPal, and online banking.
BetRivers doesn’t charge any transaction fees.
Customer Service: 4 / 5
BetRivers has a FAQ section at the Help Center menu for basic queries and technical issues.
If that’s something you’re willing to go through, the site has live chat support but unfortunately, it’s not available 24/7. You can only chat with their representatives from 9:30 AM to 2 AM EST.
There is also an email contact form or you can email them directly.
If you want to give them a call, you can do so too within the same operating hours.
Unibet is a casino site that’s partnered with PA’s Mohegan Sun Casino, so you can be sure that it’s a trusted site. It offers both casino and sports betting so it’s also a great site for players who like to dabble in the online casino world’s two most popular pastimes together.
Game Selection: 4.8 / 5
Unibet has teamed up with numerous casino software providers to offer you over 600 games.
What impresses us the most is that they feature over 60 games providers, making this easily the most eclectic PA online casino going whether we’re talking slots or table games. If you want variety to be the spice of your life then this is an easy choice.
Unibet also has a decent selection of live casino games like roulette, baccarat, and the ever popular Steelers Blackjack.
This online casino site also has a sportsbook where you can place bets on sports like basketball, hockey, soccer, MMA, and motorsport.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4 / 5
There are different bonus offers available at Unibet and for new players, you can get a 100% risk-free bonus that could go as high as $500 (plus a $10 free bet) with reasonable 10x wagering requirements.
Aside from that, you can also earn $50 whenever you successfully refer a friend to the site. Just make sure that your friend makes a deposit for you to get rewarded.
Unibet has a weekly casino bonus where you can earn up to $2000. Every Thursday, you can also get a 25% reload bonus of up to $100.
Mobile Compatibility: 4 / 5
What’s great about the Unibet app is that you can easily download it from either Apple’s App Store or the Google Play Store.
Note that you’ll need a geolocation app installed on your device to use the app without any troubles.
You can use the app within PA but if you leave the state in the middle of the game, your session will end automatically.
Banking: 4 / 5
Unibet offers various solutions for deposits and withdrawals.
You can make a transaction on the site with debit cards from Visa and MasterCard, PayPal, PayNearMe, e-checks, and online banking.
The minimum deposit and withdrawal amount is $10. We aren’t particularly impressed though with the super standard, and very unspecific ‘within 72 hours’ policy on withdrawals - but again, this is part and parcel of the legal PA online casino world.
Customer Service: 4 / 5
You can utilize Unibet’s FAQ section for common concerns. However, the articles on this part of the site are quite limited and sometimes, the answers are not upfront.
The next best way to find answers to your queries is through their live chat option but this is only available from 8 AM to 2 AM EST.
You can also just submit a request via their contact form that you can find on the FAQs page.
If you want to email them directly you can do that also. During customer service hours, you can also give them a call on their dedicated support line.
Game Selection
Generally, a casino site with only a few games and services to offer are not worth checking out. This is why we made sure that the PA online casinos that made our list have a wide variety of online slots, table games, a live casino, ample sports menus and much more.
Bonuses & Rewards
Who doesn’t want rewards? PA casinos online are more generous compared to land casinos, so we’re making sure that we only list Pennsylvania online casinos that we consider generous, not only in cash numbers but with wagering requirements too.
Mobile Compatibility
With powerful smartphone tech now the norm, on-the-go services are paramount in choosing the best casinos in PA. We’re not just looking for the top downloadable apps but PA online casinos that are mobile browser friendly as well.
Banking
Banking is an essential ingredient for a smooth online gambling experience and we skipped the ones with limited options. Aside from payment variety, we also looked for PA online gambling sites that offer quick or instant payouts.
Customer Service
If it concerns your hard-earned money, any business should take care of you well. The online casinos in Pennsylvania we listed here all have support teams that are ready to talk to you, primarily in the form of live chats but also via email and phone.
Yes. In 2017, the Pennsylvania gaming control board legalized online gambling through the Expanded Gaming Act. Because of this online slots, online poker, and table games are allowed. The same goes for online sports betting.
This is why you’ll see most PA online casinos offering sports betting too.
The legal gambling age in PA is 18. However, it is different for online gambling as you should be at least 21 to do so.
Generally, yes. However, it’s best to only play at online casinos that are licensed. This way, you can be sure that the online casino has followed a legal process to operate. Licensed casinos are also required to go through random game testing to ensure fairness.
What’s great about online casino gaming is that the sky is pretty much the limit when it comes to gaming options. Whether you’re into slots or table games like poker, blackjack, and baccarat (or even lottery and scratch cards) there is an online casino for you.
We see BetMGM as the best PA online casino because of its gaming options and other convenient features.
However, always keep in mind that the best online casino PA for you will always depend on your gaming style and needs. You can check how we picked the online casinos listed here to know what factors you should consider when shopping for a casino site.
Yes, as long as the state or country allows online gambling too, so be sure to check. Just remember that certain PA casino apps may not work out of state.
Aside from reaching out to friends and family, you can also call the PA Gambling 24-hour hotline at 1-800-GAMBLER to get treatment options.
Now that you know which PA online gambling sites are worth checking out, you should be ready to put your bets down on at least one of them.
BetMGM claimed the number one spot in our list of the best online casinos in PA. We’re convinced that it’s a great place for all types of gamblers. So, whether you’re a casino player or a sports betting enthusiast (or both) you’ll find yourself having a blast on this site.
However, we’re also sure the other online casinos that made our list also won’t disappoint.
In the meantime, enjoy playing your favorite games and remember to gamble responsibly!
DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. Online gambling is intended for entertainment purposes only and carries with it a degree of financial risk. Players must be responsible when gambling online and only wager funds they can afford to lose.
This review is intended as a guide for both newbie and experienced players in choosing the PA online casino sites they can sign up to. It is not intended as gambling advice and, therefore, does not guarantee any profit or gambling success.
If you are suffering from an online gambling addiction, please call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 or visit these free gambling addiction resources:
