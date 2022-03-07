March 07, 2022 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Ever since online gambling was legalized in the Great Lake State in 2019, the list of the best online casinos in MI has been getting bigger and better.
And our job reviewing the best online casinos in Michigan has gotten harder and harder.
That’s why our team of experts has gone through them all to make sure we’ve only got the best.
BetMGM is the top online casino in MI overall, but with 10 Michigan online casinos to choose from altogether, we'll leave it to you to see what suits you best.
Pros:
Cons:
With a star-studded selection of casino games, an excellent variety of sports betting options, and bonuses galore, BetMGM Casino is our top pick overall. New sportsbook users are treated to a $1,000 risk-free bet, while the casino is home to over 750 games in total.
Game Variety: 4.7/5
Where you’re located in the states matters when you want to bet on sports, but it doesn’t matter in the online casino section, where the selection of slots and table games is the same for Michigan players as it is for everyone else.
This means MI players get to take their pick from over 750 high-quality games, including a range of exclusive games like Bison Fury, Premium Blackjack Pro and Mirage Mega Magma.
There’s also an excellent selection of live dealer games, most of which are provided by Evolution Gaming, and which include titles like Ultimate Texas Hold’em and Infinite Blackjack.
Indeed, fans of table games are especially well-catered for at BetMGM, although the same can be said for slots fans.
Where each state differs in terms of its offering is with its sports-themed games. For instance, Michigan players can play Detroit Lions Blackjack and Detroit Lions Roulette, both of which are provided by Evolution, and which help to give BetMGM a touch of personalisation.
Sports Betting: 4/5
Many players who sign-up to a casino site like BetMGM do so for the sportsbook. Indeed, while BetMGM sportsbook is still fairly new, it’s already one of the most popular throughout the US.
At the time of writing, Michigan players can bet on 17 different sports, which is slightly less than some other states. However, the real focus here is on the betting markets, with BetMGM offering hundreds for key sporting events.
For instance, in an average NBA game you can bet on the likes of totals, winning margins, handicaps, as well as a wide number of team and player props, including “race to” and total player points.
It’s a tad disappointing, however, that BetMGM gets their lines out fairly late. If a game is still 24 hours away, you’ll find that there are only around 3 markets available to choose from.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
New players who join the BetMGM sportsbook are entitled to a $1,000 risk-free bet. This bet works in such a way that, if your first bet loses, BetMGM will refund you the exact amount up to $1,000. The catch is that you must bet whatever the refund amount is.
The good news is that you can bet on any sport you wish, although minimum odds will apply.
Alternatively, you can either grab a 100% up to $1,000 casino welcome bonus (with a 15x playthrough) or a $25 no deposit bonus that comes with 1x wagering requirements.
Existing players can then claim a $50 referral bonus each time they refer the casino site to a buddy who signs up using their link, while 50 free spins + $25 free play is on the table for anyone who bets more than $500 each week in the casino.
Reputation and Licensing: 5/5
BetMGM was granted a provider's license by the Michigan Gaming Control Board. It was originally launched in the US in 2018, and is owned and operated by MGM Resorts International and Entain Holdings in a joint partnership.
Today, it’s legal in 14 states, and is continually applying for licenses whenever US states legalize online gambling.
Misc: 4/5
It’s worth mentioning that BetMGM recently launched a mobile app.
However, because it’s still so new, there are one or two issues that need to be fixed before we can safely say it’s one of the best apps around - primarily in that we’d like to see the full games menu offered.
Customer service is exemplary, and since BetMGM is part of the MGM Resorts International group, you can enjoy member discounts whenever you accrue enough loyalty points.
We’d have liked to see crypto accepted here, as well as the other best Michigan casinos.
Pros:
Cons:
If you enjoy regular bonuses Caesars might be worth a look. Not only does it have a 100% bonus up to $2000 for new players, but their exclusive Caesars Rewards program treats you to member discounts at luxurious Caesars Resorts all over the US.
Game Variety: 4/5
Caesars has built up a formidable selection of games over the years, and now offers Michigan players 850 games to play. This is a really big selection, and indeed it’s one of the biggest libraries of online casino games available in MI.
That said, it’s essentially slots fans that are the biggest winners here, as there are over 800 online slots that you can try your luck on. Titles include Cleopatra II, 88 Fortunes, and Bonanza Megaways.
Fans of table games don’t have to miss out either, with Caesars having a solid variety of poker, blackjack. It could also be considered one of the best roulette sites online in its own right.
Sportsbook: 3.5/5
With 17 sports to bet on, it’s fair to say that most sports bettors will be adequately covered.
However, Caesars comes up a bit short in terms of their sports betting markets. While there’s a decent focus on player and team props bets, and while same game parlays are available on American sports, overall coverage is fairly weak compared to rivals.
For instance, in an average NBA game, markets are limited to a very short selection of spreads and totals until literally just minutes before tip-off.
What we especially like about the sportsbook, however, is the fast access to the casino and table games like blackjack. Indeed, blackjack has its own separate tab next to NCAA basketball and hockey (Caesars clearly know their audience).
Live betting is available, but prop bets dominate there and the variety is left wanting. Also, while there are lots of up-to-date in-game statistics that help you place more informed bets, live streaming isn’t available.
Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5
As we’ve already mentioned, it’s with their bonuses and promotions that we feel Caesars stands out. New players can have a $300 risk-free sports bet, or a fantastic 100% up to $2,000 casino welcome bonus that even includes a $100 gas card thrown in for good measure.
These are both good offers and, what’s more, the latter comes with very favorable wagering requirements for just 15x for slots bets, though if you’re looking to grind it out with table games expect to play through 75x.
Regular casino players can also get a 100% reload bonus up to $50 depositing between 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm on weekdays.
There’s also the aforementioned Caesars Rewards. This is a separate app that you will need to download, and each time you place a bet in the casino or sportsbook, you’ll accrue rewards points that you can later redeem at Caesars Resorts.
Reputation and Licensing: 5/5
Caesars is one of those MI online casinos and online sports betting sites where its reputation precedes it. It’s actually been part of the William Hill brand for a number of years, and while this is no longer the case today, you might still spot “William Hill” in the URL.
Today, Caesars is firmly in the hands of Caesars Interactive Entertainment INC, it’s fully licensed by the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB), and while it’s fairly new in Michigan, it’s actually been operating online since 2013.
Misc: 4.2/5
Like many of the top online casinos in Michigan, Caesars has a mobile app (you must download it separately from the Caesars Rewards app). It’s fully functional and is one of the smoothest online casino mobile apps we’ve tried.
Expect to find just over half of the total games here, which is a slight nuisance, but the fact that these play flawlessly is a huge plus - the whole sportsbook menu is on offer via mobile as well.
Pros:
Cons:
WynnBET might not be the most established of all the online casinos in MI, but with a slew of bonuses, a well-organized website, and an outstanding mobile app, WynnBET is one of the hottest new online casinos you can sign-up to today.
Game Variety: 3.5/5
WynnBET is still finding its feet as a new casino site. Its main focus is on sports betting, so we can perhaps forgive it for a rather slender selection of games.
That said, while there are only around 400 games in total here, variety is actually decent.
Let’s start with the online slots, of which there are around just over 200 on our last count. These are neatly organized into categories like megaways, jackpot slots, High 5 games, and game providers as well - this is one of the easiest menus to navigate that we found.
And while it might seem like there’s only a handful of classic table games available on first sight, first appearances are deceptive.
Along with a good selection of video poker games, you can also play poker games like Three Card Poker and Ultimate Texas Hold’em, while baccarat and blackjack fans are well-covered too.
Sportsbook: 3.5/5
Let’s get the elephant in the room out of the way first: WynnBET doesn’t look that great. Its color scheme - royal blue mixed with brown - feels way too somber for an online sportsbook.
On the flip side, navigation is just fine and it’s super easy to browse the sports markets, select your bet and place it.
Another issue is that there are only 12 sports to bet on. We say ‘only’ because most Michigan sports bettors should be satisfied with all the main American sports - which are actually covered really well in terms of the markets offered, the early lines and the competitive odds.
Live betting is available too (although there’s no live streaming), and while the user interface is far from perfect on desktop, it looks far better on the mobile app.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5
New players depositing more than $30 can claim a 100% match deposit bonus up to $1,000 in the casino. We like that it comes with extremely fair wagering requirements of just 10x.
WynnBet also doesn’t mess around with its new players, allowing them to cash in 1000 free spins within their first seven days on the site, provided they’ve deposited at least $20.
Casino players can also enjoy regular free spins offers, and there’s a loyalty program available to everyone.
Reputation and Licensing: 3.5/5
As a new casino site and sportsbook, WynnBET doesn’t really have a huge reputation to speak of just yet. However, it’s definitely in the American sports bettors consciousness, thanks to a huge marketing campaign in 2021 that got the likes of Ben Affleck involved.
Moreover, Shaquille O’Neal is a brand ambassador, and the site is fully-licensed.
Misc: 4/5
We definitely think it’s worth your time downloading the WynnBET mobile app if you’re able to. It’s free to download and install, and the mobile experience is immeasurably better than the desktop one.
We also wanted to mention that there’s a Rewards Store on WynnBET, where you can pop in and check to see what current promos you’re entitled to. These include free bets that range from $5 to $150 and even perks at Wynn casinos all over the country.
Pros:
Cons:
While all our MI online casinos offer sports betting opportunities, we feel that BetRivers stands out thanks to its live streaming function. This enhances the in-play betting experience by not only letting you keep up with the action but to make more informed bets along the way.
Game Variety: 4/5
At the BetRivers online casino, you can bet on a portfolio of around 200 casino games that are provided by the likes of Konami and NetEnt.
Granted, 200+ games isn’t the biggest selection of games you’ll ever see, but there’s still something for most casual bettors here.
Indeed, the real appeal of BetRivers is that sports bettors who have placed their sports bets can easily switch to the casino to have a go on the online slots, roulette or blackjack tables.
Limits are varied enough so as to accommodate both high and low stakes bettors, and there are live dealer games available.
Sportsbook: 4.8/5
It’s not that BetRivers does anything majorly different from many of the other top online sportsbooks in Michigan - it’s more that it seems to do everything really well.
The user interface is superbly presented and easy to get the hang of, and it looks easy on the eyes, too. It’s neither showy nor bland.
And while a lot of sportsbooks are yet to offer live streaming, BetRivers offers it on a wide variety of events. This includes the NHL, making it a great place for Red Wings betting. They’ve even got great same game parlays boosts for hockey bettors.
The overall sports variety is good too, with niche sports including the likes of cycling, darts, and rugby union.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5
One of the best things about signing up to BetRivers is you get to join their iRush Rewards program. This will especially suit regular bettors who fancy their chances of making their way up the 11-tier program right to the top.
Naturally, you don’t have to aim for the top, with even those who are languishing in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd tiers getting treated to some pretty decadent rewards and bonus points. You can earn anything from swag to exclusive VIP events and dedicated customer support managers.
The sportsbook welcome bonus, meanwhile, is a 100% up to $250 match deposit offer. Because match deposit offers are rare in the US sportsbook world (usually it’s just free bets) we really think this is a unique offer that can lead to more varied gameplay for new players.
Alternatively, you can grab a 100% up to $250 casino welcome bonus, which comes with 1x wagering requirements.
Reputation and Licensing: 5/5
BetRivers is one of the US’s most trusted operators, and now that it’s legal in Michigan we’re confident that signing up here means you’ll be joining a reliable gambling site that will always honor its payouts.
The site is fully-licensed, it’s backed by reputable owners in the publicly traded company RSI, and it’s SSL-encrypted.
Misc: 4/5
It’s strange that BetRiver’s customer service isn’t available 24/7, and we say ‘strange’ because it’s available from 9.30 in the morning until 2am - why not simply make it round-the-clock?
However, when we used it, we found the support team to be most helpful and friendly - a combination which isn’t always easy to find at online sportsbooks and casinos.
Pros:
Cons:
If you enjoy playing Daily Fantasy Sports, DraftKings is the heavyweight of the DFS world. It’s been offering its services to US bettors for almost 10 years, and this OG for the DFS world is now legal in Michigan - with a fine sportsbook and an online casino to boot.
Game Variety: 5/5
If you’re just looking for somewhere to play Michigan online casino games and you’re not that interested in sports betting, the DraftKings casino boasts around 560 games at the time of writing.
This selection is made up of 469 slot games, 12 video poker and 12 online poker games, as well as a suite of blackjack and roulette games. There are also 6 live dealer games in the live casino section, as well as a few more in the DraftKings exclusives lobby and game shows lobby.
Sports Betting: 5/5
DraftKings offers a huge array of sports to bet on - more than 20, and their coverage of worldwide leagues and tournaments is unrivaled among numerous other Michigan online casinos.
We loved the separate “Game Lines” section that lists at a glance all the lines available right now in any given sport, while their “Stats Hub” is ideal for anyone who prefers to place bets based on sound information.
Then, of course, there are the Daily Fantasy Sports contests, of which there are hundreds each week, and their flexibility allows you to create a brand new lineup whenever you prefer. You can play against friends or strangers, and take part in numerous types of contests.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5
For DFS fans, you can grab a free entry into a DFS contest of your choosing, and to claim this bonus all you need to do is make a first deposit and enter a promo code. Minimum deposit is $5 and the free ticket is worth $3.
Alternatively, you can opt for a 100% up to $2,000 casino welcome bonus that further tops you up with a $25 free bet. Thirdly, there’s also a sportsbook welcome bonus, which is worth $1,000 overall in site credits after you’ve made an initial deposit of at least $5.
Existing players can then refer a friend and claim a $100 referral bonus, while everyone is free to climb the leaderboard each day for the chance to win a slice of the prize pool.
Reputation and Licensing: 4/5
DraftKings has paid out billions of dollars in winnings over the years.
It’s also backed by multiple investors, and ever since its inception back in 2021 has grown to become one of America’s go-to DFS sites and online sportsbooks. In fact, it has partnerships with all the five major US sports leagues and counts minority owners like Vince McMahon.
Misc: 4/5
One of the best things about DraftKings as a DFS site is that you can choose from 10 different sports - NFL, soccer, NBA, golf, NHL, MMA, NASCAR, CFL and eSports.
And just in case you were wondering - there isn’t one mobile app available but four different DraftKings apps, which is admittedly a bit of an inconvenience until you realize it would be almost impossible to have a ‘super app’ with the amount of online casino variety they offer.
Game Variety
All the Michigan online casinos we chose work with a range of high-end game developers to provide not just a varied suite of games, but a range of high-quality games that are fun to play, and which give you the best chances of winning in the form of high RTPs.
Sportsbook
Our list of online casinos in Michigan offers sports markets to go alongside their selection of games. But they don't just offer sports markets. Instead, these are the best online sportsbooks available to MI players right now.
Online Casino Bonuses and Promotions
It's our view that the best online casinos are generous with their bonuses. This is why we selected Michigan online casinos on the back of their promos - if they didn't let us claim an attractive welcome bonus with fair wagering requirements they didn't make the cut.
Reputation and Licensing
The nature of the online casino industry is such that unlicensed MI online casinos can sometimes sneak into lists like this - but not ours. We verified all the online casinos we reviewed to make sure they are backed by reputable online casino operators, and are fully-licensed.
Online casino gaming was legalized in Michigan at the end of 2019. And while not all Michigan online casinos are legal, the ones that have applied for a license and been accepted - such as BetMGM and Caesars - are.
To find legal online casinos in Michigan, just check their licensing situation.
Online casinos in Michigan that are licensed and SSL-encrypted are 100% safe and secure to use.
Unlicensed casinos in Michigan (also known as offshore casinos) might also be safe to use, but there's always a greater chance that these online casino apps may go rogue.
Of course, every online casino in Michigan lets you stake real money for the chance to win real money.
All the Michigan casinos in our review come with an app. We think players will appreciate the fact that DraftKings comes with four different apps - one for online casino games, one for sports betting, one for poker and one for daily fantasy sports.
Other excellent mobile casino apps available to MI players include Caesars and BetRivers.
You can place bets at Michigan casinos in other states as long as the same casino site is permitted in those states, too.
If however you place a bet at Michigan casinos in states that haven't yet legalized online gambling, or which haven't approved a particular casino, you will be taking a bigger risk.
First, make sure any Michigan online casinos you're interested in are licensed and legal. This ensures a safe and secure online casino experience.
Most online casinos that are licensed in MI will be able to offer you a solid experience, but the best ones excel when it comes to game variety, generous bonuses, and an easy-to-navigate user interface.
Other telltale signs that you’re dealing with the best online casino sites include excellent customer service, a range of payment options, SSL-encryption and a slew of positive customer reviews.
When you first arrive on the BetMGM homepage, you’ll be asked to select your state (Michigan).
You’ll find the red “Register” button to the top right of the homepage.
The first of three forms will then appear asking for a valid email address and a password.
You will then be asked for your full name, date of birth, and the last 4 digits of your SSN.
Lastly, you just need to agree to the BetMGM terms and conditions.
These are the best MI online casinos around right now. They're all legal, licensed, and safe to use and they all offer a smooth gaming experience that takes advantage of the latest and best gaming technology.
BetMGM is our best Michigan casino overall, thanks to its wide selection of casino games and excellent sportsbook experience, but with at least 10 options that could be considered the best Michigan online casinos to choose from, we hope that you'll be able to find the perfect fit for you.
Online gambling is, of course, meant to be fun first and foremost. Whenever you're playing casino games online, make sure to stay in control and to always gamble with responsibility.
DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some casinos in Michigan mentioned in this review may not be accessible in other areas. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.
We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as Michigan casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.
This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
The following resources may be helpful as well:
