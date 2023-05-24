Your guide to Detroit’s Movement Music Festival 2023

Welcome to Detroit Techno City

By on Wed, May 24, 2023 at 8:15 am

click to enlarge The cover of this week’s Metro Times. - Morgan Gallagher
Morgan Gallagher
The cover of this week’s Metro Times.

It’s that time of the year again! Pick up a copy of this week’s Metro Times for a pull-out guide to Movement Music Festival.

Inside you’ll find:

• Interviews with Cybotron and DJ Minx

• A full schedule

• Our weekend picks

• All the deets on afterparties

• Everything else you need to know about this year’s fest at Hart Plaza, including a UFO-themed art installation, an educational exhibit, and a gear showcase

@metrotimes Pick up a copy of Metro Times for a #MovementDetroit ♬ Cosmic Cars - Cybotron

