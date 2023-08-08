The 2023 Food Issue: Digging into the Detroit dining scene

click to enlarge Photo by Michelle Gerard, Stock Detroit The cover of the 2023 Food Issue.

For this week’s “Food Issue,” we decided to highlight some of our coverage of the city’s culinary offerings originally featured on metrotimes.com.

In the pages that follow you’ll find information on the city’s food trucks that are inspired by global flavors, local farmers markets, our updated guide on late-night dining, some of the best places to eat out when you’re on a budget, and a look back at some of the region’s best hidden gems and old favorites, as determined by our reviewers and you, the readers, in our annual Best of Detroit poll.

Did we miss anything? Sound off at [email protected]… and bon appétit! —Lee DeVito