The 2023 Food Issue: Digging into the Detroit dining scene

The dish on food trucks, late-night eats, farmers markets, dining on a budget, and hidden gems and old favorites

By on Wed, Aug 9, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge The cover of the 2023 Food Issue. - Photo by Michelle Gerard, Stock Detroit
Photo by Michelle Gerard, Stock Detroit
The cover of the 2023 Food Issue.

For this week’s “Food Issue,” we decided to highlight some of our coverage of the city’s culinary offerings originally featured on metrotimes.com.

In the pages that follow you’ll find information on the city’s food trucks that are inspired by global flavors, local farmers markets, our updated guide on late-night dining, some of the best places to eat out when you’re on a budget, and a look back at some of the region’s best hidden gems and old favorites, as determined by our reviewers and you, the readers, in our annual Best of Detroit poll.

Did we miss anything? Sound off at [email protected]… and bon appétit! —Lee DeVito

