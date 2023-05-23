Local Buzz: Our picks for Movement Music Festival weekend 2023

click to enlarge Philipp Carl Riedl / Red Bull Content Pool Moodymann performs at Movement Music Festival on Saturday.

Got a Detroit music tip? Send it it [email protected].

Movement Music Festival recs: The big weekend is finally here, along with your Local Buzz columnists’ picks. Moodymann (5:30-7:30 p.m.) goes straight into DJ Holographic (7:30-9 p.m.) on the Stargate Stage on Saturday; I recommend going in the middle to catch some of both. The Main Stage is pretty stacked on Sunday, with Huey Mnemonic opening it up (4-5 p.m.), Cybotron (8:15-9:15 p.m.), and Robert Hood (9:30-10:30 p.m.). Lastly, Soundmurderer closing out the Detroit stage on Monday (9-10 p.m.) should be excellent. —Broccoli

On Saturday, Magda B2B Mike Servito is my daytime pick (4:30-6 p.m.), followed by the one-two punch of new-school talent AK (8-9 p.m.) into the inimitable veteran brothers Octave One (9-10 p.m.) playing a can’t-miss sundown set. Sunday, like Broccoli said, is stacked, but my number-one recommendation is Cybotron (8:15-9:15 p.m.) so you hear “Clear” live from the main stage. Take your opportunity on Monday to catch rare Detroit appearances from DJ Seinfeld (6:30-8 p.m.) and atmospheric rave legends Underworld (9:30-11 p.m.). —Joe

Turntable workshop + music event: We always love a good alternative to the late-night rave scene during Movement, especially when they’re all ages! Abstract Sunday is just that, happening from 2-8 p.m. on Sunday, May 28 at Spread Art, a great DIY collective event space near Woodbridge (5141 Rosa Parks Blvd.). The event will begin with an experimental turntablism workshop led by the Pure Rave collective starting promptly at 2 p.m., and if you show up with a turntable they will let you in for free! After the workshop, Model Home (unclassifiable, from Washington, D.C.), Inner Ear (Djallo Djakate on drums and electronics, Rafael Leafar on sax and electronics), Creode (Detroit’s premier tape music synthesis duo), and Pure Rave (Detroit-based abstract turntablist collective) with bring out the sonic weirdness for anyone looking for a hard reset midway through the weekend. Tickets are $10 in advance (on Eventbrite) and $20 at the door. —Broccoli

Free day parties: Among the downtown activity of the Movement festival, plus the seemingly infinite late-night afterparty options, it can get overwhelming (and expensive). For those looking to dance and enjoy the city over Memorial Day weekend, but not looking to shell out too much cash, check out these free options. On Friday, May 26, start your weekend early at The Skip with their “Open Air” party featuring a stacked lineup: Underground Resistance affiliate John “Jammin” Collins, the godfather of techno-soul Eddie Fowlkes, Mike “Agent X” Clark, and rising star DJ Etta. The Belt is sure to be bumping. Then, on Saturday, May 27, the SMPLFD clothing and printing company is hosting their annual Feelin’ Real Good party at their warehouse (located behind Spot Lite). The party starts promptly at noon, with music going all day into the night from Local Buzz faves like Beige, Bill Spencer B2B Scott Z, Raphy, and Charles Trees. Shopping available inside from the best vintage and thrift sellers in the city, plus plenty of SMPLFD-designed goods to help you style a weekend fit. With a food pop-up from Rando’s Sandos, you could even bring a blanket and make your own mini festival — call it the techno picnic! Finally, round out your Sunday by checking out the hottest wine bar in Detroit at Ladder 4, where they’re serving up orange wine by the glass and featuring free house music all day from Rocksteady Disco label boss Peter Croce. The event is called House of Orange, and goes from 2 p.m. till late on May 28. On Monday, you can sleep, as that activity is also free. —Joe

