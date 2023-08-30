2023 fall festivals preview

click to enlarge Mike Pfeiffer A scene from Dally in the Alley.

Michigan Renaissance Festival

Aug. 19-Oct. 1; Holly; michrenfest.com

Travel back to the 16th century, inside the turreted gates of the Michigan Renaissance Festival, and enjoy the 17 acres of Renaissance era shops, taverns, and a magnificent castle. There will be continuous entertainment both on the streets and on 17 stages, plus full-contact armored jousting, comedy and theater shows, music and games, rides, artisans, food, and more.

Arts, Beats & Eats

Sept. 1-4; downtown Royal Oak; artsbeatseats.com

This year, more than 200 music acts and family entertainers will perform on nine stages. The event will be headlined by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Halestorm, Russell Dickerson, and Bell Biv DeVoe. For the first time this year, the festival will also offer cannabis sales and consumption.

Detroit Jazz Festival

Sept. 1-4; downtown Detroit; detroitjazzfest.org

This year’s artist-in-residence is the jazz drummer Karriem Riggins, who will bring a hip-hop flavor to the festival.

Hamtramck Labor Day Festival

Sept. 2-4; hamtownfest.com

Headliners include the Detroit Cobras, Gmac Cash, Tyvek, and more.

BLKOUT Walls Street Art Festival

Sept. 7-17; multiple venues; Detroit; blkoutwalls.com

This new murals festival, now in its second year. will take place around the city.

Art & Apples Festival

Sept. 8-10; Rochester

Over 290 exhibiting artists transform the 30-acre Rochester Municipal Park. Experience the fine artwork, the main stage sounds, fresh apple treats, Kids Art Zone, and great festival food. An annual event held for over 50 years.

Smokin’ Jazz and BBQ Blues Festival

Sept. 8-9; Mt. Brighton; 4141 Bauer Rd., Brighton; brightoncoc.org

Live music and barbecue food.

Plymouth Fall Festival

Sept. 8-10; Downtown Plymouth; plymouthfallfestival.com

This community staple includes favorites like the Chicken Dinner, Craft Show, Car Show, Pet Show, Carnival, and more.

St. Lawrence Apple Fest

Sept. 8-10; St. Lawrence Church; 44633 Utica Rd., Utica; facebook.com/applefestmi

A family fall event.

Dally in the Alley

Sept. 9; Detroit; dallyinthealley.com

Four stages of live music, plus food and drink vendors and more.

Michigan Donut & Cider Fest

Sept. 9-10, 2023; Canterbury Village; 2325 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion; michigandonutfest.com

Get those taste buds ready for the yummiest of fall festivals. Doughnuts, cider, and food vendors are loading up their best treats for you to try. Live music, a farmer’s market, pony rides and more will be onsite, too.

Parktoberfest

Sept. 9-10; Campus Martius Park; 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit

downtowndetroit.org

Enjoy the fall vibes with a great selection of craft seasonal and Oktoberfest beers. Revelers can also partake in a variety of traditional Oktoberfest games, such as stein hoisting and keg lifting or enjoy live music, photo displays and live dance demonstrations.

Apples and Honey Fall Festival

Sept. 10; Ann Arbor; funtober.com

Annual family event to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Sukkot, and Simchat Torah, with hands-on crafts, inflatables, apple and honey tasting, and more — and open to all.

Detroit Auto Show

Sept. 13-24; Huntington Place; 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit; naias.com

Over 20-plus attractions, events, and shows all about vehicles and the ever-growing technology behind them.

Frankenmuth Oktoberfest

Sept. 14-17; Heritage Park; 601 Weiss St., Frankenmuth; frankenmuthfestivals.com

With Frankenmuth’s unique German heritage and culture, the Frankenmuth Oktoberfest strives to preserve the sights and sounds of the Munich Oktoberfest. The event features authentic entertainment, dancing, Oktoberfest souvenirs, various food selections, and authentic Hofbrauhaus Oktoberfest beer. Tickets are $10 per person per day. No cover for kids 15 and under, and no cover Sunday all day.

Oktoberfest

Sept. 15-16; Saline; salinemainstreet.org

This little town is transformed into an American-German hybrid for the weekend. You can expect live German rock and folk music, a playground (or “kinderplatz”) for the kids, both German and American food, a beer garden, a cornhole tournament, and a “tapping of the golden keg” to get the festivities started.

Romulus Pumpkin Festival

Sept. 15-17; Romulus Historical Park; 11147 Hunt St., Romulus; romulusgov.com

The annual Pumpkin Festival in Romulus is a three-day event that starts on the third Friday in September, beginning with the Parade of Lights. Music, food, crafts, and games fill the streets during the festival. Great for all ages. There’s a Classic Car Show and Craft Show, too.

FrankenFest

Sept. 16; Historic Fort Wayne; 6325 W. Jefferson Ave., Detroit;

frankenfest.com

Experience the electrifying attractions, monstrous exhibits and inspiring artwork as this unique festival returns to Detroit’s Historic Fort Wayne.

Liberian Harvest

Sept. 16; Horatio Williams Foundation; 1010 Antietam Ave., Detroit; eventbrite.com

Pontiac Festival of the Arts

Sept. 16; downtown Pontiac; pontiac.events

A delicious menu will feature traditional dishes that will transport your taste buds straight to Liberia.

DIY Street Fair

Sept. 22-24; downtown Ferndale; ferndalediy.com

Bands, artists, crafters, Michigan breweries, wineries, distilleries, restaurants, food trucks, businesses, non-profits, organizations, and others who live and work with a Do-It-Yourself ethic and spirit converge for one big celebration.

Funky Ferndale Art Fair

Sept. 22-24; Ferndale; funkyferndaleartfair.com

See the works of over 100+ juried artists. Located at Nine Mile Road and Woodward Avenue.

Northville Victorian Festival

Sept. 22-24; Northville; northville.org

This celebration opens with the Victorian Parade on Friday evening and continues through Saturday and Sunday with some of the festival’s most popular features, including live music, a Victorian Saloon, theatrical performances, Victorian-era reenactors, educational presentations, craft vendors, duck races, a Victorian-era church service, and much more.

Michigan Antique & Collectible Festivals

Sept. 23-24; Midland; miantiquefestival.com

A Michigan tradition for 50-plus years. Shop from 1,000 antique dealers, plus car show, swap, and more.

Ypsi Fall River Day

Sept. 24; Ypsilanti; cityofypsilanti.com

Kayak the Huron River, and enjoy family-friendly activities like crafts and games, live birds of prey, a nature walk, cider and doughnuts, and more. Hosted by the Ypsilanti Parks & Recreation department.

Great Fall Festival

Sept. 30-Oct. 1; Maybury Farm; 50165 Eight Mile Rd., Northville; oaklandcountymoms.com

This weekend festival features live music, activities, games, demonstrations, and a tractor-drawn wagon ride. You can also enjoy delicious treats from one of the visiting food trucks. Browse inside the General Store for beverages, old time candy, and other snacks.

Witches Market at Boston Tea Room

Sat., Sept. 30; Boston Tea Room; 1220 Woodward Heights, Ferndale; facebook.com

Several small, local businesses will sell handmade and vintage items inspired by all things autumn.

Hallowe’en at Greenfield Village

Oct. 5-8; 12-15; 19-22; 26-29; Greenfield Village; thehenryford.org

For over 40 years Dearborn’s Greenfield Village has hosted one of metro Detroit’s most beloved Halloween traditions. From 4-9:30 p.m. on October weekends Greenfield Village transforms into a bewitching setting complete with harvest markets, costumed characters, ghostly performances, and more.

Detroit Cocktail Classic

Oct. 6; Eastern Market, Detroit; eventbrite.com

The event pairs the city’s most celebrated drinking establishments with top shelf spirit brands to concoct a signature drink for the occasion that will be served at their unique tasting table.

Canadiana Fest

Oct. 7; Arcadia Creek Festival Place; 145 E. Water St., Kalamazoo; canadianafest.fun

A celebration of all things Canada.

Monster’s Ball Detroit

Oct. 21, Russell Industrial Center; Detroit; monstersballdetroit.com

Party the night away with ghosts, goblins, and ghouls at Monster’s Ball Detroit, one of the biggest October events in Michigan. General admission allows you to have some drinks, dance to Halloween classics like “Thriller,” and grab a bite at the midnight pizza buffet, but if you’re looking for more, the VIP All-Access pass grants you access to restricted VIP areas, extra entertainment like fortune tellers, and more.

Fall Mushroom Hunt

Oct. 8; Mount Pleasant; meetmtp.com

Hunting for mushrooms can be a very rewarding experience, but it can be hard to know just what you’re looking for. At the Bundy Hill Preserve in Mount Pleasant, you can solve this problem by participating in a Fall Mushroom Hunt. Sister Marie Kopin of the North American Mycological Association will guide the hunt and help to identify the mushrooms found by participants, ensuring your mushroom hunting adventure is safe and educational.

Annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival

Oct. 28; Eastern Market; Detroit; mibeer.com/Events/detroit-fall-beer-festival

Eastern Market in Detroit is home to one of the largest all-Michigan beer tastings around. Attend the Annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival to enjoy food from metro Detroit restaurants, listen to talented local musicians perform, and of course, sip on local Michigan brews.

Youmacon

Nov. 2-5; Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center and Huntington Place; youmacon.com

A celebration of Japanese animation, video games, popular culture, and costuming, and its influence on our own culture over the past few decades.

Motor City Comic Con - Fall Edition

Suburban Collection Showplace; Nov. 10-12; motorcitycomiccon.com

Special guests include Billy Dee Williams and Chris Parnell.

