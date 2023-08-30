2023 fall festivals preview

Michigan Renaissance Festival
Aug. 19-Oct. 1; Holly; michrenfest.com
Travel back to the 16th century, inside the turreted gates of the Michigan Renaissance Festival, and enjoy the 17 acres of Renaissance era shops, taverns, and a magnificent castle. There will be continuous entertainment both on the streets and on 17 stages, plus full-contact armored jousting, comedy and theater shows, music and games, rides, artisans, food, and more.
Arts, Beats & Eats
Sept. 1-4; downtown Royal Oak; artsbeatseats.com
This year, more than 200 music acts and family entertainers will perform on nine stages. The event will be headlined by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Halestorm, Russell Dickerson, and Bell Biv DeVoe. For the first time this year, the festival will also offer cannabis sales and consumption.
Detroit Jazz Festival
Sept. 1-4; downtown Detroit; detroitjazzfest.org
This year’s artist-in-residence is the jazz drummer Karriem Riggins, who will bring a hip-hop flavor to the festival.
Hamtramck Labor Day Festival
Sept. 2-4; hamtownfest.com
Headliners include the Detroit Cobras, Gmac Cash, Tyvek, and more.
BLKOUT Walls Street Art Festival
Sept. 7-17; multiple venues; Detroit; blkoutwalls.com
This new murals festival, now in its second year. will take place around the city.
Art & Apples Festival
Sept. 8-10; Rochester
Over 290 exhibiting artists transform the 30-acre Rochester Municipal Park. Experience the fine artwork, the main stage sounds, fresh apple treats, Kids Art Zone, and great festival food. An annual event held for over 50 years.
Smokin’ Jazz and BBQ Blues Festival
Sept. 8-9; Mt. Brighton; 4141 Bauer Rd., Brighton; brightoncoc.org
Live music and barbecue food.
Plymouth Fall Festival
Sept. 8-10; Downtown Plymouth; plymouthfallfestival.com
This community staple includes favorites like the Chicken Dinner, Craft Show, Car Show, Pet Show, Carnival, and more.
St. Lawrence Apple Fest
Sept. 8-10; St. Lawrence Church; 44633 Utica Rd., Utica; facebook.com/applefestmi
A family fall event.
Dally in the Alley
Sept. 9; Detroit; dallyinthealley.com
Four stages of live music, plus food and drink vendors and more.
Michigan Donut & Cider Fest
Sept. 9-10, 2023; Canterbury Village; 2325 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion; michigandonutfest.com
Get those taste buds ready for the yummiest of fall festivals. Doughnuts, cider, and food vendors are loading up their best treats for you to try. Live music, a farmer’s market, pony rides and more will be onsite, too.
Parktoberfest
Sept. 9-10; Campus Martius Park; 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit
Enjoy the fall vibes with a great selection of craft seasonal and Oktoberfest beers. Revelers can also partake in a variety of traditional Oktoberfest games, such as stein hoisting and keg lifting or enjoy live music, photo displays and live dance demonstrations.
Apples and Honey Fall Festival
Sept. 10; Ann Arbor; funtober.com
Annual family event to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Sukkot, and Simchat Torah, with hands-on crafts, inflatables, apple and honey tasting, and more — and open to all.
Detroit Auto Show
Sept. 13-24; Huntington Place; 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit; naias.com
Over 20-plus attractions, events, and shows all about vehicles and the ever-growing technology behind them.
Frankenmuth Oktoberfest
Sept. 14-17; Heritage Park; 601 Weiss St., Frankenmuth; frankenmuthfestivals.com
With Frankenmuth’s unique German heritage and culture, the Frankenmuth Oktoberfest strives to preserve the sights and sounds of the Munich Oktoberfest. The event features authentic entertainment, dancing, Oktoberfest souvenirs, various food selections, and authentic Hofbrauhaus Oktoberfest beer. Tickets are $10 per person per day. No cover for kids 15 and under, and no cover Sunday all day.
Oktoberfest
Sept. 15-16; Saline; salinemainstreet.org
This little town is transformed into an American-German hybrid for the weekend. You can expect live German rock and folk music, a playground (or “kinderplatz”) for the kids, both German and American food, a beer garden, a cornhole tournament, and a “tapping of the golden keg” to get the festivities started.
Romulus Pumpkin Festival
Sept. 15-17; Romulus Historical Park; 11147 Hunt St., Romulus; romulusgov.com
The annual Pumpkin Festival in Romulus is a three-day event that starts on the third Friday in September, beginning with the Parade of Lights. Music, food, crafts, and games fill the streets during the festival. Great for all ages. There’s a Classic Car Show and Craft Show, too.
FrankenFest
Sept. 16; Historic Fort Wayne; 6325 W. Jefferson Ave., Detroit;
Experience the electrifying attractions, monstrous exhibits and inspiring artwork as this unique festival returns to Detroit’s Historic Fort Wayne.
Liberian Harvest
Sept. 16; Horatio Williams Foundation; 1010 Antietam Ave., Detroit; eventbrite.com
Pontiac Festival of the Arts
Sept. 16; downtown Pontiac; pontiac.events
A delicious menu will feature traditional dishes that will transport your taste buds straight to Liberia.
DIY Street Fair
Sept. 22-24; downtown Ferndale; ferndalediy.com
Bands, artists, crafters, Michigan breweries, wineries, distilleries, restaurants, food trucks, businesses, non-profits, organizations, and others who live and work with a Do-It-Yourself ethic and spirit converge for one big celebration.
Funky Ferndale Art Fair
Sept. 22-24; Ferndale; funkyferndaleartfair.com
See the works of over 100+ juried artists. Located at Nine Mile Road and Woodward Avenue.
Northville Victorian Festival
Sept. 22-24; Northville; northville.org
This celebration opens with the Victorian Parade on Friday evening and continues through Saturday and Sunday with some of the festival’s most popular features, including live music, a Victorian Saloon, theatrical performances, Victorian-era reenactors, educational presentations, craft vendors, duck races, a Victorian-era church service, and much more.
Michigan Antique & Collectible Festivals
Sept. 23-24; Midland; miantiquefestival.com
A Michigan tradition for 50-plus years. Shop from 1,000 antique dealers, plus car show, swap, and more.
Ypsi Fall River Day
Sept. 24; Ypsilanti; cityofypsilanti.com
Kayak the Huron River, and enjoy family-friendly activities like crafts and games, live birds of prey, a nature walk, cider and doughnuts, and more. Hosted by the Ypsilanti Parks & Recreation department.
Great Fall Festival
Sept. 30-Oct. 1; Maybury Farm; 50165 Eight Mile Rd., Northville; oaklandcountymoms.com
This weekend festival features live music, activities, games, demonstrations, and a tractor-drawn wagon ride. You can also enjoy delicious treats from one of the visiting food trucks. Browse inside the General Store for beverages, old time candy, and other snacks.
Witches Market at Boston Tea Room
Sat., Sept. 30; Boston Tea Room; 1220 Woodward Heights, Ferndale; facebook.com
Several small, local businesses will sell handmade and vintage items inspired by all things autumn.
Hallowe’en at Greenfield Village
Oct. 5-8; 12-15; 19-22; 26-29; Greenfield Village; thehenryford.org
For over 40 years Dearborn’s Greenfield Village has hosted one of metro Detroit’s most beloved Halloween traditions. From 4-9:30 p.m. on October weekends Greenfield Village transforms into a bewitching setting complete with harvest markets, costumed characters, ghostly performances, and more.
Detroit Cocktail Classic
Oct. 6; Eastern Market, Detroit; eventbrite.com
The event pairs the city’s most celebrated drinking establishments with top shelf spirit brands to concoct a signature drink for the occasion that will be served at their unique tasting table.
Canadiana Fest
Oct. 7; Arcadia Creek Festival Place; 145 E. Water St., Kalamazoo; canadianafest.fun
A celebration of all things Canada.
Monster’s Ball Detroit
Oct. 21, Russell Industrial Center; Detroit; monstersballdetroit.com
Party the night away with ghosts, goblins, and ghouls at Monster’s Ball Detroit, one of the biggest October events in Michigan. General admission allows you to have some drinks, dance to Halloween classics like “Thriller,” and grab a bite at the midnight pizza buffet, but if you’re looking for more, the VIP All-Access pass grants you access to restricted VIP areas, extra entertainment like fortune tellers, and more.
Fall Mushroom Hunt
Oct. 8; Mount Pleasant; meetmtp.com
Hunting for mushrooms can be a very rewarding experience, but it can be hard to know just what you’re looking for. At the Bundy Hill Preserve in Mount Pleasant, you can solve this problem by participating in a Fall Mushroom Hunt. Sister Marie Kopin of the North American Mycological Association will guide the hunt and help to identify the mushrooms found by participants, ensuring your mushroom hunting adventure is safe and educational.
Annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival
Oct. 28; Eastern Market; Detroit; mibeer.com/Events/detroit-fall-beer-festival
Eastern Market in Detroit is home to one of the largest all-Michigan beer tastings around. Attend the Annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival to enjoy food from metro Detroit restaurants, listen to talented local musicians perform, and of course, sip on local Michigan brews.
Youmacon
Nov. 2-5; Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center and Huntington Place; youmacon.com
A celebration of Japanese animation, video games, popular culture, and costuming, and its influence on our own culture over the past few decades.
Motor City Comic Con - Fall Edition
Suburban Collection Showplace; Nov. 10-12; motorcitycomiccon.com
Special guests include Billy Dee Williams and Chris Parnell.
