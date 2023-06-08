18 new patios to enjoy in metro Detroit this year

Here are some new spots to try this summer for al fresco experiences

By on Wed, Jun 7, 2023 at 12:08 pm

click to enlarge Hazel Park’s old Eastern Palace Club reopened as a Key West-themed bar with a new patio. - Lee DeVito
Hazel Park’s old Eastern Palace Club reopened as a Key West-themed bar with a new patio.
The arrival of nice weather in Detroit marks the start of our too-short patio season. While you probably already have your favorites, here are some new spots to try this summer for al fresco experiences. Enjoy them while you can!
New patios in metro Detroit you have to check out this summer

Belle’s Lounge in Ferndale is one of metro Detroit’s newest patios.
Belle’s Lounge161 Vester  St., Ferndale; valentinedistilling.comThe former Valentine Distilling Co. Cocktail Lounge and Tasting Room has been rebranded as Belle’s Lounge, following the company moving its production facility down the street to a larger warehouse. You’ll still be able to sip Valentine’s vodka, gin, and whiskeys, just in a larger, reimagined patio setting. Basan2703 Park Ave., Detroit; 313-481-2703; basandetroit.comLocated in the historic Eddystone building near Little Caesars Arena, Basan serves up high-end Japanese-inspired fare. It recently opened a 40-seat patio space decorated with tropical plants. Eastern Palace Club21509 John R Rd., Hazel Park; 248-850-8165; epchp.comThis former private club reopened to the public under new ownership and a Key West theme. It includes a patio space furnished with repurposed barrels and spools as tables. Summertown Fresh Bar2015 Michigan Ave., Detroit; summertownfreshbar.comAfter Ima Noodles moved into the former Gold Cash Gold, the Japanese-inspired noodle chain transformed its original Corktown spot down the street into Summertown Fresh Bar, which promises “patio vibes for people of all ages.” Its menu includes coffee, smoothies, tea, wellness shots, wraps, salads, and frozen treats. BrisaBar800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; brisabar.comThis seasonal beach-themed bar returned in May, transforming Detroit’s Campus Martius Park into a tropical getaway (complete with sand) where guests can enjoy lunch, dinner, and island-inspired cocktails. It’ll remain open through September, weather permitting. Northern Lights Lounge660 W. Baltimore St., Detroit; 313-873-1739; northernlightslounge.comAfter closing three years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic, Northern Lights Lounge finally reopened to the public during Memorial Day weekend. New updates include a new shelter over its patio space. (You can still catch Motown guitarist Dennis Coffey’s residency on Tuesday evenings.)
