Best Dating Sites for Women: 15 Dating Apps & Sites To Try

We’ve done top-down research and testing to find the best dating apps. Check out our top 15 picks of online dating sites specifically designed for women. They foster a safe, empowering environment for every member.
Best Dating Apps & SitesFinding the right dating app for women should be easy. Especially when you know where to look. In your research, you should go heavy on safety, privacy, and private messaging.
The woman should be the one to initiate first contact. A good dating site should also vet every member. Most dating apps verify profile pictures and provide helpful resources for women.
Why go through all the hoops when you can simply take a pick from our list? Find below thorough reviews of our most recommended and best dating apps for women:
- EliteSingles - Editor’s Choice as the Best Dating Site for Women
- eHarmony - Top Dating App for Serious Relationships
- Zoosk - Best Dating App for Behavioral Matchmaking
- Match.com - Best Dating Website for Diverse Options
- Coffee Meets Bagel - Best for Thoughtful Connections
- Bumble - Most Popular Dating App for Women
- Hinge - Best for Meaningful Relationships
- Plenty of Fish - Best for Conversation Starters
- OkCupid - Best Free Dating App
- Jdate - Best for Jewish Singles
- Happn - Best Dating App for Women-Led Interactions
- SilverSingles - Best for Mature Women
- Her - Best for LGBTQ+ Women
- Mingle2 - Best for Quick Setup
- Pure - Best for Discreet Encounters
EliteSingles - Best Dating Site for Women
EliteSingles is the best dating site overall for women. launched in 2013, it targets educated and professional women. Especially those looking for similarly accomplished partners.
About 85% of its members are university graduates. This enhances the platform's appeal. In particular, for those looking for an intelligent and professional partner.
The platform's algorithm efficiently matches based on both lifestyle and personal values. Both are important for those balancing ambitious career goals with personal life. This site has approximately 2 million active users monthly across the globe. It often focuses its reach and appeal among professionals.
The dating app is designed for those who appreciate precision and efficiency. Women who value every aspect of their lives, including romance. This ensures that the time invested in the platform is productive and fruitful.
EliteSingles takes privacy and security seriously. They put in place rigorous checks to ensure a safe dating environment. Even the free version is chock full of security features. They ensure confidentiality in your personal affairs.
The starting price for a premium membership on Elite Singles is $31.95 per month. This allows access to unlimited communication and intelligent matchmaking features. They enhance the user's experience and success rate on the platform.
Elite Singles Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Matches based on educational and professional background
- User-friendly controls and interface design
- Intelligent matchmaking with a detailed personality test
- Large, global user base
Cons:
- Longer sign-up process
- Only for a serious relationship
eHarmony - Top Dating App for Serious Relationships
eHarmony is the name to beat when it comes to dating for a serious relationship. Everything is geared toward daters looking for a committed, long-term relationship.
It uses an extensive compatibility questionnaire. This helps connect singles based on 29 dimensions of compatibility. The pre-test increases the likelihood of finding potential matches.
This methodical matching can be a game-changer for romantic relationships. It sees to it that relationships begin on the platform. That they are built on mutual understanding and shared values.
With over 10 million active users, eHarmony maintains an even gender distribution. It attracts people who are more interested in marriage than casual dating. That’s why it is perfect for marriage seekers.
The site also offers a sleek interface with plenty of features. They include guided communication. At least five members of our team have had success on this best dating app.
These tools are particularly useful for female users. The women who are serious about forming meaningful relationships.
The starting price for joining eHarmony is $35.90 per month. The paid subscription includes full access. To all its communication tools and detailed profiles.
Eharmony Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Advanced compatibility matching system
- Focus on serious, long-term relationships
- Safety screening
- Guided communication with ice breakers
Cons:
- Signing up and dating may take so much energy
- Not for those looking for a one night stand
Zoosk - Best Dating App for Behavioral Matchmaking
Zoosk has been around since 2007. It is the home of the Behavioral Matchmaking engine. That helps differentiate the site from other dating sites.
The Zoosk engine learns the preference and interests of the users. This offers matches that are uber accurate.
This technology-driven approach appeals to a big user base of over 40 million. This makes it one of the most popular dating apps. Especially for those who appreciate innovative match solutions.
The platform integrates with social media platforms. This improves the user experience. It also makes it easy and quick to set up a profile.
The site has a casual, user-forward environment. It appeals to a broad demographic. Younger daters, in particular, love the dating app. It helps that it supports many languages and cultures.
There are plenty of unique features here. The icing on the cake are the SmartPick and Dating Insights. They provide users with data-driven insights into their dating preferences and behaviors.
You can find the perfect match with this tool that gauges the dating scene. It is particularly useful for women. Other users who are not sure of their "type" and want to experiment.
The big drawback is the free version. You need a paid subscription to access the biggest and most useful features. Think messaging and private profile views.
Yet, many find the monthly subscription cost reasonable for the innovative features. The large, active user base makes up for that. Starting price at $29.95.
Zoosk Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Advanced behavioral matchmaking
- Large dating pool of over 40 million active users
- Gamefied SmartPick feature
- Social media integration for easy profile setup
Cons:
- Can be a bit overwhelming to sign up
- Might be too casual for serious relationships
Match.com - Best Dating Website for Diverse Options
Match has been facilitating dates, relationships, and marriages since 1995. The platform is pretty much synonymous with the online dating industry. The same company offers the best dating app for women.
The user base and feature speak to every date. It focuses on many preferences, age groups, and interests. That makes it one of the most versatile dating apps.
Its user base is massive, exceeding 20 million. It provides a wide range of backgrounds and potential matches. It often attracts women who appreciate a more subtle approach to finding a date.
Match.com sets itself apart with various features. The most popular are real-life single events and detailed profile customizations. They help most users connect offline and express their personalities more fully online. These features also make the platform engaging and interactive
The platform goes heavy on UX and safety. The company rolls out regular updates to improve usability and protect privacy. Match’s longevity in the market shows it must be doing something right. Especially its thorough profile verification process.
Match's monthly subscription cost $35.99 per month. The paid plans provide access to all features. These include unlimited messaging and exclusive event invitations. Perfect plans and unique features for finding a good match.
Match Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Friendly to queer women and men
- One-to-one with dating gurus
- The best dating platform since 1995
- Sleek user interface
Cons:
- Time consuming
- Pared down free dating app
Coffee Meets Bagel - Best for Thoughtful Connections
Coffee Meets Bagel has been around since 2012. The dating app and site offers a unique approach to finding a date online. It limits the number of matches each day. The method encourages users not to take each potential connection lightly.
This model is designed to pare down the experience for finding a date online. It removes the need to swipe through too many profiles. Instead, it promotes a more thoughtful approach. Thankful, most interactions lead to a success story.
The dating app is particularly popular among women. The no nonsense lady who prefers a no-frills platform. They don’t love the passive swiping culture per se.
Coffee Meets Bagel has over three million active and paid members. The female to male ratio is a healthy 2 to 3. Women enjoy the upper hand on the dating app. They initiate first contact and are in charge of almost everything else.
CMB favors quality over quantity. It gives each match a moment of consideration. This approach tends to attract professionals who are looking for more serious relationships. Rather than those looking for a one night stand or a casual fling.
The dating app also sends users a daily bagel. It is a curated match that meets their profile and preferences. Then provides private and secure messaging features to help them start meaningful conversations.
The monthly subscription cost starts at $34.99 per month. It allows for full access to extra bagels and message read receipts. The paid plans appeal to users who are serious about finding a good match.
Coffee Meets Bagel Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Curates chat window and icebreakers
- Many successful relationships
- Attracts people looking for serious, long-term relationships
- iOS and Android dating apps
Cons:
- Can be pricey
- Very limiting
Bumble - Most popular Dating App for Women
Bumble was the first dating app to allow women to make the first move. It did so when other dating apps favored men. Their smart strategy empowers women to shape the conversation. They set the tone right from the get-go.
When Bumble came to the scene in 2014, it changed the game. It shook up traditional gender dynamics in finding a date. It creates a safer environment that cuts down on unsolicited messages.
Its model is now the gold standard across almost all the apps. It is very popular among women. Especially those who prefer to take the initiative and control the interaction.
The dating app has grown rapidly and now features well over 100 millions users worldwide. It has a near 50-50 male to female ratio. This boosts the chances of everyone finding a suitable match.
Bumble isn't for dating only. It also offers networking and friendship modes. The interface is smooth, intuitive, and beautiful. The layout and design encourage quick, meaningful and in-depth interactions.
The 24-hour time limit to start a conversation is another big deal. It eliminates stale matches and maintains engagement levels. You can gauge compatibility based on various criteria.
Bumble’s monthly subscription cost starts at $24.99 per month. It gives access to many features. These include seeing who has liked your profile, extending matches. Re-matching with expired connections is another premium feature.
Bumble Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Women initiate the first move
- Multiple modes, including for friendship, and networking
- Beautiful and intuitive interface
- Fairly detailed profiles
Cons:
- Users have a 24-hour messaging window
- Most helpful features require subscription
Hinge - Best for Meaningful Relationships
Hinge has a beautiful yet powerful motto. Designed to be deleted says a lot in and of itself. The platform focuses on lasting connections rather than endless swiping.
The dating app came to the scene around 2016. Since then, it has positioned itself as the platform for serious relationships. Indeed, it is popular among marriage seekers.
The app’s unique algorithm prompts users to respond to specific parts of someone’s profile. This helps create deeper interactions from the start.
The dating app attracts millions of users. Mostly those looking for more than a casual hookup. Expect detailed profiles that include engaging prompts and personal anecdotes. They make profiles more compelling and easier to relate to.
The approach encourages users to share more about their personalities and preferences. This leads to better and more meaningful matches. Yet, finding relationships depends on your profile pic and bio.
The dating app also follows up with users. They help gather feedback on their dates. Their feedback is then used to fine-tune for future matches.
The monthly subscription cost starts at $19.99 per month. Hinge offers full access to unlimited likes and advanced preference settings. This makes it a great value for those serious about finding a relationship.
Hinge Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Friendly to queer women
- Follows up on dates to refine future matches
- Detailed profiles for building connections over shared interests
- Attracts users interested in serious relationships
Cons:
- Limited likes on free version
- You have to pay for matches unlike other apps
Plenty of Fish - Best for Conversation Starters
Plenty of Fish (POF) has been around since 2003. It is the best dating app for single women. Those who prefer more conversation-driven dates.
Expect a low-pressure environment and a high volume of users. There are over 90 million registered across the globe. POF prefers in-depth dates over superficial encounters.
Every user starts with a unique chemistry test. It matches users based on personality traits. The test makes sure that conversations start on a meaningful note.
POF's profile setup encourages detailed descriptions. It allows users to express themselves in a unique and attractive manner. This thoroughness helps create better matches based on shared interests and values.
The dating app is particularly appreciated for its features. They allow for extensive interactions. We’re talking voice messaging and public forums, which are absent in many other apps.
The features provide various ways to connect beyond traditional text messages. They make it a welcoming platform for users. In particular, those who love different forms of communication.
The monthly subscription cost kicks off at $19.99 per month. The paid plans offer premium services. These include seeing who viewed your profile and the ability to send three gifts per day.
Plenty of Fish Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Extensive dating pool.
- Chemistry test for personality-based matches
- Free instant messaging
- East sign up and advanced search filters
Cons:
- Lacks a video chat feature
- Free version is ad-supported
OkCupid - Best Free Dating App
Launched in 2004, OkCupid has one of the best free dating apps. It champions a diverse and inclusive user base. Expect to see plenty of gender and sexual orientations on the roster.
The platform’s matching algorithm is based on an in-depth questionnaire. It covers everything from personal values to hobbies. The free version provides a detailed basis for matching compatible partners.
As a veteran in the industry, this is clear in its huge network of global users. Well over 70 million active members, to be exact. It offers a balance between casual and serious relationships.
While inclusivity is the core here, the platform says “Dating deserves better.” Indeed, they refine their matches, profiles, and more. Based on user feedback and social trends.
OkCupid sports a feature-rich interface. They include the ability to see who has liked your profile without liking them back first. There are public answers to questions that can be a conversation starter on their own.
The monthly subscription cost at OkCupid starts at $9.95 per month. It is competitive yet offers lots of premium features. They include unlimited likes and no outside ads. That makes the dating app smoother and more enjoyable.
OK Cupid Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Inclusive with 12+ gender identities and 25+ sexual orientations
- Free version works great
- Competitive pricing
- Balances casual flings and serious relationships
Cons:
- Time-consuming questionnaire process
- Free version makes it hard to see full profiles on mobile
Jdate - Best for Jewish Singles
Jdate has been around since 1997. It is one of the best dating apps and sites for Jewish singles. Especially those looking to find meaningful relationships within their faith community.
The platform is designed to connect members. In particular, based on shared religious and cultural values. This makes it ideal for marriage seekers with similar faith-based priorities.
The platform has thousands of users, primarily in the U.S. and Israel. It offers a niche environment. A space that focuses on promotion and respect for Jewish traditions and customs.
The site’s features add an extra layer of community building. For example, the ability to attend Jewish-driven singles events. It is a cinch to connect and find a potential match at these mixers.
Jdate's profiles are detailed. They allow users to express their personal traits. They can also talk about their religious practices. Including how often they attend synagogue. These in-depth profiles help ensure that matches are compatible. At both personal and spiritual levels.
The monthly subscription cost kicks off at $29.99 per month. Jdate's services might seem pricier compared to mainstream dating apps. Yet, it is worth the price for many in the Jewish community.
The focused pool of potential partners is a big plus. The same goes for the inclusion of religious values. They make it a worthwhile investment.
Jdate Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Connects Jewish daters based on faith and values
- Proven success among marriage seekers
- Detailed profiles that include religious practices
- Many helpful features in the free version
Cons:
- Pricier than most the best dating apps
- Not for daters outside major Jewish communities
Happn - Best for Women-Led Interactions
Happn launched in 2014. The dating app offers a unique approach to finding a date online. It connects users based on geographic proximity.
This is one of the best dating apps for location-based matches. This method uses location-based tech to form connections. Perfect for meeting people you have crossed paths with in real life.
You might not believe this, but Happn has over 140 million active users. That means the dating app has one of the most extensive user bases. The ratio favors women with a nearly 2-3 gender distribution.
It does very well in metropolitan areas. That’s where the density of users amplifies the chance of matching with someone nearby. Think New York, Chicago, London, or São Paulo.
It's especially popular among younger adults. The 20-30 something who love to connect on the fly. The dating apps help them date people they might see everyday. Except that they haven't had the chance to interact with.
Happn also integrates social media elements into profiles. This allows users to get a fuller picture of their potential matches. This feature enriches the interaction and increases the odds of finding a match. Especially when combined with the real-time connectivity.
The monthly subscription cost starts at $24.99 per month. Happn's premium plans offer a ton of extras. These include the invisibility mode and the ability to see who has liked your profile. They give users control over how they date online.
Happn Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Precise, location-based matches
- Great for finding dates in densely populated metropolis
- Integrates with social media
- Date people you've crossed paths
Cons:
- Less effective in less populated areas
- Privacy concerns with real-time location tracking
SilverSingles - Best for Mature Women
SilverSingles is a dating app specifically for singles over 50. It is an ideal platform for mature women. Those looking to re-enter the dating scene or find companionship.
The dating app and website launched in 2002. It carefully matches users based on a personality test. It assesses compatibility based on lifestyle, interests, and values.
The personality test method speaks well to an older demographic. Especially divorcees and widows looking for serious relationships.
The dating app creates a safe and secure environment. It packs plenty of user-friendly features. All designed for those who may not be as tech-savvy.
The basic focus makes all members feel comfortable. They can explore the platform at their own pace. With thousands of new sign-ups each month, SilverSingles maintains a vibrant community of mature adults.
The profiles on SilverSingles are detailed. They provide clear info about the member personalities and preferences. This helps in finding compatible partners.
The platform also offers tips and advice for finding a date later in life. The paid memberships start at $24.95 per month. SilverSingles’ premium membership offers unlimited access to matches and communication tools.
Silver Singles Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Best dating app for 50 and up looking for serious relationships
- Personality-based matching
- Basic yet intuitive interface for less tech-savvy users
- Tips specific to mature adults
Cons:
- The sign-up process may be longer and tedious
- Limited features in the free version
Her - Best for LGBTQ+ Women
Her is one of the best dating apps for lesbian, bisexual, and queer women. It launched in 2013 to create a welcoming and inclusive space. Particularly for the LGBTQIA community.
The dating app makes it a cinch to find a date. It also operates as a social media platform. That’s where users can post updates and attend events. They can also connect with other LGBTQ+ women on a more social level.
Her has an extensive network of over 13 million active users. Unsurprisingly, the majority come from the LGBTQIA community. Gay, lesbians, and bisexuals make up the biggest chunk of the user base.
The platform promotes a strong sense of community. It is highly regarded for its supportive environment. It promotes LGBTQ+ events and news. That makes it more than just a dating app, but a holistic social platform.
The interface at Her is sleek yet user-forward. It focuses on ease of use and the matching experience. That makes it simple to navigate through profiles and community posts.
The dating app is also big on safety and privacy. They have in place rigorous measures to ensure a secure experience for everyone.
The premium subscription for Her starts at $14.99 per month. It provides features like seeing who's online now. You can filter by sexuality, and receive read receipts. The free version isn’t too shabby, either.
Her Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Specifically designed for LGBTQIA community
- Organizes community events
- Screenshotting isn't allowed when swiping
- Supports finding friends and partners
Cons:
- Must pay for unlimited swipes
- Smaller compared to other best dating apps
Mingle2 - Best for Quick Setup
Mingle2 is a simplified dating app. It offers a snappy setup to help you find your dates quickly. Great for the busy dater who wishes to start matching and interacting right away. All without lengthy questionnaires or wait times.
It has been around since 2008. Over time, they have attracted a vast network of more than 12 million active users. It is one of the largest and most inclusive online dating sites.
The platform is accessible for users of all ages and backgrounds. It provides a diverse dating pool. You’ll find daters with various preferences and dating goals. Some are after a one night stand, while other users are looking for serious relationships.
The platform offers basic search filters. You can search by age, interest, and location. This allows for straightforward browsing.
Mingle2 is particularly appreciated for its free messaging service. That’s not commonly found on most dating apps. This feature allows users to communicate for free. They can find matches without breaking the bank.
The premium subscription starts at $9.99 per month. It includes features such as seeing who viewed your profile. Advanced search options are also part of paid subscriptions.
Mingle2 ensures there is someone for everyone. That’s whether they're looking for casual dates or more serious relationships.
Mingle2 Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Quick and easy profile setup
- Free messaging feature
- Large, diverse user base
- Many ways to find matches
Cons:
- Limited customer support options
- Ads can be intrusive in the free version.
Pure - Best for Discreet Encounters
Pure offers one of the best dating apps for discretion. If your dating goals are to find a fling of one night stand, you’ll feel at home here. It’s the best dating app for women looking for no-strings-attached encounters.
Every feature, including profiles, matching, and filters, has one mission. That’s to help those looking for discreet, casual, and often immediate flings. The dating app was launched in 2013.
Expect a minimalist design, with focus on anonymity and privacy. They delete user profiles and chats after a one-hour window. These ensure utmost confidentiality of its users.
The platform has a straightforward interface. Perfect for connecting with others looking for the same no-strings-attached interactions. The chat function doesn’t have many frills, either. There's no time to send a thoughtful message.
The user base at Pure is unquestionably smaller than that of more mainstream dating apps. Yet, it is incredibly active and engaged. That’s thanks to the platform’s promise of privacy and instant match opportunities.
The dating app interface is simple and easy to use. Expect quick interactions encouraged by the time limit on communications. This unique approach keeps the platform continuously refreshing with new profiles.
Starting at $29.99 per month, Pure’s subscription may seem high. It offers plenty of privacy and immediacy. Great value for most users.
Pure App Pros & Cons
Pros:
- High privacy and anonymity
- Quick, no-strings-attached encounters
- Simple and user-friendly interface
- Lower risk of time wasters
Cons:
- Pricier than other dating apps
- Time-limited sessions
Best Dating Websites and Apps for Women: What To Consider
It pays to consider several factors when choosing the best dating app for you. Here are some key aspects to consider:
Security Features
Safety is non-negotiable when looking for the best dating app. Look for sites with strong security measures in place. These include a thorough profile verification process and encrypted communications.
Demographic Focus
Some dating apps focus on specific age groups, religions, or interests. Selecting a site that aligns with your demographic. This can increase the likelihood of finding compatible matches.
Communication Options
The best dating app often provides a series of communication tools. Think messaging, video calls, and chat rooms. They can enhance interaction and help you get to know potential partners better.
Matching Algorithm
The best dating app usually has sophisticated algorithms. They set up matches based on personality tests and behavioral data. They improve your chances of finding a serious relationship.
User Base Size
A larger user base increases your chances of meeting diverse individuals. But it can also mean more effort to sift through potential matches.
Ease of Use
A user-friendly interface makes it easier to explore the dating app or website. Thi can have a big impact on the user experience. Especially for those not tech-savvy.
Cost
Consider your budget when choosing between free and paid platforms. Free dating apps can offer many benefits. Paid sites often provide extra features and user commitment to a serious relationship.
Privacy Controls
Look for platforms that allow you to control who sees your profile. Plus, how much personal information you share.
Success Rate
Platforms known for higher success rates in long-term relationships might be more suitable. Especially if you're looking for a serious commitment.
Mobile App Availability
A dating app allows you to communicate on the go. It is a must-have feature for busy individuals who prefer accessible, on-hand tools.
Dating Apps for Women FAQs
What Makes a Dating Site Better for Serious Relationships Than Others?
A dating site with detailed profiles can help you find a serious relationship. It usually offers a smart personality and behavior test.
The matching algorithm should focus on compatibility factors. Well beyond just physical attraction for a serious relationship. These sites encourage deeper connections based on shared values and long-term goals.
What Should I Include in My Dating Profile?
It depends on what you’re after. That’s whether you are looking for hookups, marriage or serious relationships.
It pays to include honest information about your interests, values, and lifestyle. Detail what you're looking for in a relationship.
Add high-quality photos and a detailed description. This can help attract compatible matches. It’s also beneficial to be clear about your intentions. That’s whether you’re after a casual fling or a serious relationship.
Which Free Dating Site Is Best for Serious Relationships?
eHarmony is often recommended as the best free dating app. Especially for those looking for serious relationships.
The platform offers a detailed matching system and compatibility tests. These help users find partners who share their values and interests. That’s how you find good matches for lasting connections.
Do Paid Dating Sites Work Better?
A paid dating site often works better for individuals looking for serious relationships. That's thanks to the commitment associated with a subscription fee. It tends to attract users who are serious about finding a partner. Something that can lead to more meaningful and long-lasting relationships.
What Dating Site Has the Best Reputation?
EliteSingles has a reputation for serious relationships. Especially among professionals and serious singles looking.
The website focuses on detailed profiles. Coupled with a matching algorithm based on personality assessments. This appeals to those looking for meaningful connections.
You can send a thoughtful message. At least five members of the singles community say they find a date on the platform.
What Age Group Uses Online Dating the Most?
The age group that uses online dating the most includes adults between the ages of 25 and 34. Yet, online dating apps have become popular across all adult age groups.
Recap on the Best Dating Apps for Women
The online dating scene is crowded. The market features many platforms specifically made for women. Each platform comes with its unique focus, upsides, and drawbacks.
You’ll find sites built for serious, long-term relationships, such as EliteSingles and eHarmony. They empower women to make the first move. Some websites and apps are inclusive, including Her.
Each site provides different features, whether it's about finding someone who shares your professional ambitions or letting you lead the conversation.
As you try out these platforms, remember that it can take time to find the right one. Sign up to as many different dating apps as you can. This will help you understand more about what you're really looking for in a relationship.
