Taking your dog to the vet can be nerve-racking, depending on the cause. Our dogs are our best friends, so even if it’s just for a routine check-up, getting their jabs or something more serious, it can be easier to know what to expect to get rid of some of the stress - for both of you!
That’s why we’ve put together a little guide on what to expect when you take your dog to the vet in Michigan.
Be prepared
Sometimes, if you’re looking at things like vaccinations, which are vital in Michigan, nevermind mandatory, you can check when they’re due. If your vet is technologically savvy, they can also send you text or email reminders so you don’t miss the date.
Having medical records for your dog can always be helpful. If you notice anything different or have concerns, it’s a great way to keep a list so you don’t forget anything when you’re speaking to the vet.
We know that the traffic in Michigan can be… stressful. And dogs seem to just know when they’re not going on a regular car ride to the Dollar Mart. If your fluffy friend gets nervous, it can be good to bring along blankets, treats, or their favourite toy to keep them calm and remind them of home.
Get checked in
If it’s your first time at the vet's and you haven’t registered yet, you may be asked to fill in some paperwork. This might happen if anything has changed since your last visit, too, and you may also require insurance details, so it’d be handy if you had your documents available. Pet insurance in Michigan is fairly straightforward, and often, your vets will handle all the necessary arrangements if you need them.
As you arrive, speak to reception, and they’ll get you set up, confirm your appointment details and let the vet know that you’re there and waiting.
In the waiting room
Whilst you’re waiting for your appointment, it can be a little stressful for both you and your dog. There’s not just unfamiliar territory but also other pets around, and often other dogs that won’t require a carrier. But also, potentially, dogs or other pets that aren’t feeling their best are more likely to be on edge and a little more territorial or protective.
Keeping your dog on a leash and bringing in their toy or a blanket/towel can help with familiar scents and make them feel more secure.
Speaking to the vet
When you see the vet, you’ll speak with them about any concerns or symptoms or anything that may be different. They will then conduct a physical examination and check your dog’s vital signs, eyes, ears, teeth and coat for anything unusual.
Depending on the reason for a visit, if any further investigation is required, they may recommend diagnostic tests such as checking blood, urine, or an X-ray. This may help identify underlying health issues or confirm a diagnosis.
Often, during these processes, your dog may need to be kept overnight, but your vet will discuss this with you so any concerns you might have can be addressed.
Treatment plans and follow-up
Based on what’s discovered, your vet will develop a treatment plan for your dog, which may include medication, changes to diet, exercise, or something else that can help your dog’s health such as oils and balms for arthritis. Ask any questions you have at this point, and it might be worth writing things down, such as when to give medication or any side effects that might occur. Ask if there is anything local to the flora or fauna in season that you should be avoiding while on coastal walks around Michigan, like algae.
You may also be asked to come back for monitoring and to check on how things are going. This is also to monitor how the medication may be working and if things are improving for your dog.
Payment and post-appointment
After your consultation, you’ll settle your bill with reception and schedule any follow-up appointments. If it’s a simple vaccination or check-up it’s likely you won’t need to book until later on in the year when it’s closer to the time.
When you’re back home safe and sound, keep an eye on your dog and monitor any health conditions, bearing in mind any instructions from the vet. Watch out for changes in behavior, appetite or activity just in case for a healthy, happy life. And make sure they get lots of cuddles!
Conclusion
We all love our pets, which means taking the proper steps to help them heal. However, the anxiety if you aren’t prepared for it can be overwhelming. Keep this guide handy to know what you’re getting into.