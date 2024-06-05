In the 21st century, where living to work has engulfed the lives of many, leading to burnout for both young and old, financial freedom can seem like a far-fetched dream. Combating the negative impacts of the daily grind is entrepreneurship, which offers individuals the opportunity for personal growth, acquiring new skills and knowledge, and greater flexibility. After years of serving others, established entrepreneur Juliann Crafton decided to take time for herself and go after her dreams.
Crafton was blessed to grow up with parents who were entrepreneurs, witnessing at an early age the obstacles and benefits of this career path. Crafton’s father was a mason contractor/builder by trade, but when the housing market deteriorated in the 1980s, her parents bought an independent restaurant that the family ran for 25 years. It was her childhood experiences in the service industry and construction with her parents that provided Crafton with the opportunity to start learning valuable knowledge and skills that have served her well throughout her career.
But just before becoming a teenager, Crafton endured a horrific car accident when her sister lost control of their car and ran into a tree. This entrepreneur endured 19 broken bones and a collapsed lung and was airlifted to a hospital with the expectation of not surviving the night. After many surgeries, prayers, and months in the hospital, Crafton was able to go home in a wheelchair. As a mere teenager, Crafton lost her ability to walk without assistance, having to relearn skills and rebuild muscle. Almost two years later, pushing through her pain and never giving up led to Crafton walking again, learning that if there is a will, there is a way.
Crafton was the first out of 5 children to graduate from college, earning her first job with Resorts Condominium International (RCI Inc) in their Grandville, Michigan office. At night and on the weekends, this determined woman sold real estate, gaining quick traction and success that enabled her to go full-time after just a few short months. When life brought Crafton her youngest son, she decided to take over the restaurant for her parents, who had instilled at a young age a strong work ethic and focus on customer service that aided Crafton during this part of her career journey.
Eventually, Crafton and her family decided to sell the restaurant, and the entrepreneur’s diverse work history highlights success in other positions in the construction and restaurant industries. Raising two boys while working full-time called for a change for Crafton, who soon moved to online sales. Her ability to understand inventory levels and adapt quickly proved beneficial, taking her employer’s company from $250K in annual sales to $30M in just 8 years.
There came a point for Crafton where working for someone else was no longer fulfilling. With her husband’s strengths in data and technology, combined with her skills in organizing and sales, the duo tackled a new mountain—starting their own business. In just 3 months, the pair generated $40K in sales in 2019, a number that significantly grew by the end of 2023 to $22M.
Throughout her personal and professional experiences, Crafton has learned that the most deadly choice any entrepreneur can make is neglecting to work on themselves. Growing a business involves also growing as a person. With an inspiring story of overcoming adversity, Crafton’s journey highlights the highs and lows of a phenomenal woman who has reached success despite unimaginable challenges.