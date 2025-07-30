Is Shockwave Therapy the Next Revolution in Pain Management?

Most people think of pain as something that can easily be managed with common, over-the-counter remedies. With acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and other medicines so obtainable, it can be hard for people to understand that some suffer from chronic, daily pain, which can persist for days, weeks, months, and even years.

When people finally seek options to relieve their chronic pain, they are often faced with two options: invasive treatments that might even include surgery, or prescription medication that comes with a host of side effects. Thankfully, there is an alternative.

Shockwave therapy, which utilizes sound waves to stimulate the body’s natural healing processes, especially in soft tissue injuries, is an alternative that requires no incisions, injections, or anesthesia, and is ideal for patients looking to avoid opioids and long-term anti-inflammatory medications. Those seeking treatment with a shockwave therapy machine may find that their symptoms improve after just 1 to 3 treatment sessions.

The Science of Shockwave Therapy

Shockwave therapy, and the machines that deliver it, utilize acoustic energy shockwaves to stimulate healing in injured soft tissue, ligaments, and tendons. Used in phases of either nanoseconds or microseconds, shockwave therapy has been shown to have many physiological benefits. These include:

Increasing the circulation around soft tissue injuries.

Stimulating cells to generate new bone and connective tissues.

Reducing pain by overstimulating nerve endings in an affected area.

Shockwave therapy is a non-surgical treatment that one can receive for conditions such as plantar fasciitis, bursitis, and tennis elbow, which can save you time on a lengthy surgical recovery. It may even help tough cases heal more quickly when other methods have not previously worked.

Is Shockwave Therapy Painful?

According to Dr. Nicholas Piantanida, a doctor who works at the UCHealth Primary Care and Sports Medicine Clinic in Colorado Springs, Colorado, patients have reported that shockwave therapy is “less than 5 out of 10” on the “discomfort” level, which is generally more uncomfortable when the acoustic shockwave is delivered closer to the bone. Patients experience several fast pulses and warmth while being treated, and swelling, redness, and potential bruising as side effects.

Treatments typically last 10 to 20 minutes and require no post-session rest period. Results are based on the completion of the treatment, and many patients feel significantly better after just 24 to 48 hours post-treatment.

Who Might Benefit from Shockwave Therapy?

Shockwave therapy is beneficial for those who have lingering injuries and who have not responded to previous methods of treatment. Those who deal with chronic or unrelenting pain from sports or musculoskeletal injuries can benefit, such as patients who are 4 to 6 weeks out from an injury, and who have not received benefits from previous types of treatments.

Professional athletes are known to have received shockwave treatments from their team physician, even during travel. These treatments are typically used because they work so quickly.

Who Won’t Benefit from Shockwave Therapy?

Though shockwave therapy has been shown to have a broad range of benefits for most people, those who suffer from coagulation disorders and who use anticoagulants are not candidates for the therapy. Those who suffer from tumor diseases, who are pregnant, who suffer from polyneuropathy, or even those with acute inflammation from infections, are also not eligible, nor are children with open-growth plates.

How Can I Seek Shockwave Therapy Treatment?

A healthcare provider, such as a sports medicine doctor, can discuss treatment options with you. Many times, a conservative treatment method may be tested first to determine if your injury or pain can be managed without shockwave therapy.

Shockwave therapy has been shown to help relieve pain in patients who have not had success with prior treatments. If you are interested in learning more about shockwave therapy, talk to your medical provider to determine if you are a good candidate.