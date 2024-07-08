Is Sam’s Club Worth It? All The Perks That Come With A Sam's Club Membership

While weighing the features and costs of different wholesale grocery memberships, you might be thinking: “Is Sam’s Club worth it?” Whether you're stocking up for a big family, planning a party, or just looking for affordable groceries, a Sam’s Club membership can transform your shopping habits, making it more economical and enjoyable.
A Sam’s Club membership unlocks more than just low prices. From premium groceries and fresh produce to the latest electronics and stylish home goods, Sam’s Club offers a wide range of products under one roof. There’s also a long list of helpful services you gain access to once you become a member. Members enjoy the convenience of free shipping, discounted rates on fuel, photo services, and more. In this article, we'll explore all the benefits of a Sam's Club membership to help you determine if they justify the cost.
A Sam’s Club membership unlocks more than just low prices. From premium groceries and fresh produce to the latest electronics and stylish home goods, Sam’s Club offers a wide range of products under one roof. There’s also a long list of helpful services you gain access to once you become a member. Members enjoy the convenience of free shipping, discounted rates on fuel, photo services, and more. In this article, we'll explore all the benefits of a Sam's Club membership to help you determine if they justify the cost.
What is Sam’s Club?
Sam’s Club is a membership-only store that offers an incredible selection of products and services. Sam’s Club provides a one-stop shopping experience designed for convenience and value, from bulk groceries to electronics. Becoming a Sam’s Club member opens the door to exclusive discounts, an assortment of high-quality products, and all types of other perks.
Sam's Club offers two different tiers of membership. Each membership tier provides benefits tailored to improve your shopping experience, whether you're seeking basic savings or extra perks.
Annual Cost: $50
Annual Cost: $110
Sam's Club offers two different tiers of membership. Each membership tier provides benefits tailored to improve your shopping experience, whether you're seeking basic savings or extra perks.
Club MembershipThis club membership provides access to Sam's Club's large selection of products at low, members-only prices. Members can take advantage of services like fuel savings and the ability to use the Scan & Go™ app for a quicker shopping experience. Additionally, these members receive discounts on prescriptions and access to the Tire and Battery Center.
Annual Cost: $50
Plus MembershipThe Plus Membership includes all the benefits of the Club Membership and adds several premium perks. These include free shipping, early shopping hours, and an extra layer of pharmacy and optical discounts. Plus, members also earn 2% cash back on qualifying purchases, up to $500 annually, through the Sam's Cash rewards program, making it a particularly great option for frequent shoppers.
Annual Cost: $110
Scan & Go™
Sam's Club's Scan & Go™ feature adds even more convenience to a membership. Members can completely avoid checkout lines and streamline their shopping experience with this easy feature on the Sam’s Club app. Just use your phone to scan the barcodes of the products you've chosen as you shop. After adding everything you need, you can pay through the app and head to the exit, where an associate will check your digital receipt before you head out.
Pickup and Delivery
Sam’s Club offers convenient pickup and delivery services that add significant value to the Plus membership. These include:
Curbside PickupSam’s Club members can shop online or through the app and select the Pickup option at checkout. Sam’s Club associates will have your items ready for you to pick up at a designated time. If an item in your order is unavailable, you can easily choose substitutions to ensure you still get what you need. When you arrive and check in on the app, associates will bring your order right to your car.
Same-Day DeliveryThe Same-Day Delivery service allows you to receive your groceries and household essentials delivered right to your doorstep on the same day you place the order. Sam’s Club members can schedule deliveries at the most convenient time, adding an extra layer of flexibility to the service.
Sam’s Club CafeWhen you join Sam’s Club, you also get access to the food court within the store. An assortment of affordable and delicious food items are available at the Sam's Club Cafe, such as hot dogs, pizza, and pretzels. Snacks like sundaes and yogurt cups are also available. There are several beverage options, including bottled drinks, ICEEs, and fountain drinks. With the Scan & Go™ ordering feature, you can order meals using the app while you shop, so when you're done, your meal will be ready for pickup.
Sam’s Club Mastercard
Using your membership to open a Sam's Club Mastercard has many compelling benefits. Sam's Cash offers cardholders 5% back on gas purchases (up to $6,000 per year, after which you receive 1% back), 3% back on dining and takeout, and 1% back on other purchases. Club members receive 1% back; Plus members receive an extra 3% back on Sam's Club purchases. Additionally, after spending $30 at Sam's Club within the first 30 days, new cardholders will earn a $30 statement credit. The Sam's Club Mastercard has no annual fee and doubles as your membership card.
Member’s Mark BrandSam’s Club’s in-house brand, Member’s Mark, offers a range of high-quality products across various categories. These include:
- Grocery: Fresh produce, pantry essentials, snacks, beverages, and frozen foods
- Home: Furniture, bedding, bath items, kitchenware, and home improvement products
- Electronics: TVs, computers, audio equipment, and wearable technology
- Household Essentials: Cleaning supplies, paper products, pet supplies, and baby products
- Health & Wellness: Vitamins, supplements, personal care, and beauty products
- Outdoor & Patio: Grills, patio furniture, and seasonal items
- Clothing & Accessories: Apparel for all ages and accessories
Services
There are also a wide variety of additional services that make a Sam's Club membership worth the price, including:
Members benefit from exclusive discounts on groceries, electronics, home essentials, and more. Additionally, Sam’s Club offers a range of perks like curbside pickup and free shipping. These benefits, combined with exceptional customer service and a satisfaction guarantee, make a Sam’s Club membership a compelling option for shoppers looking to maximize value in their everyday purchases.
- Health Services: Discounts on prescriptions, eyewear, and dental care, plus access to telehealth and pet medication
- Auto Care & Buying: Discounts on tires, batteries, car rentals, and purchasing vehicles through the Auto Buying Program
- Protection & Installation: Allstate protection plans and Angi installation services
- Home Improvement & Maintenance: Home warranties, security systems, pest control, energy solutions, and water delivery
- Travel & Entertainment: Savings on hotels, rental cars, theme parks, shows, and events
- Photos & Customization: Personalized photo gifts, canvas prints, mugs, and custom cards
- Business Services: Point-of-sale solutions, check printing, and affiliate program opportunities
ConclusionA Sam’s Club membership offers tremendous value through incredible savings on quality products and services. For those who like to buy in bulk and appreciate the convenience of an extensive product selection, the savings from a Sam’s Club membership can quickly add up. In terms of the annual cost, members often find that the discounts on fuel, tire services, and even travel bookings easily make a Sam's Club membership worth the price.
Members benefit from exclusive discounts on groceries, electronics, home essentials, and more. Additionally, Sam’s Club offers a range of perks like curbside pickup and free shipping. These benefits, combined with exceptional customer service and a satisfaction guarantee, make a Sam’s Club membership a compelling option for shoppers looking to maximize value in their everyday purchases.