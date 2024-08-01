Examining the Influence of Technology on Modern Student Study Habits

Technology changes everything, and education is no exception. Particularly since the pandemic, technology has dramatically changed the face of education and how students study. Many school systems have undertaken one-to-one initiatives to get a technological device, such as a tablet or laptop, into the hands of each child in the school system. Some schools have moved to an entirely digital or hybrid platform. Explore how technology has influenced modern education and affected student study habits.
How Technology Has Evolved Over the Past Decade
The American education system has come a long way since the days of computer labs filled with desktop machines used solely during an elective computer science class. Technology has made substantial leaps, especially within the past ten years. Many students have cell phones, which are orders of magnitude more powerful than previous generations' computers. As the prevalence of technology increased and the cost decreased, many school systems provided a device for all students. Often, elementary-age kids receive tablets, while older students use laptops, and they became a crucial development during pandemic-era education.
The Educational Resources Information Center (ERIC) surveyed educators from kindergarten through twelfth grade for feedback about how technology affects student learning. The 2021 study found that while technology offers access to numerous new educational opportunities, further training is needed for both teachers and students to implement it for optimal effectiveness. Many educators expressed a concern that students are relying too heavily on technology.
Benefits and Drawbacks of Increased Classroom Tech
According to the teachers responding to the ERIC survey, using technology can help increase student learning. Inclusive technology across the school district can expose students to more information than textbooks, often with visual aids that can reinforce lessons. Technology also allows kids who have grown up in a digital world to learn in a comfortable and familiar environment. Additionally, devices often improve accessibility in the classroom, giving nonverbal students a way to communicate and those who have difficulty with handwriting a way to make themselves understood.
However, it is only natural that the benefits of technology in the classroom come with some drawbacks. Technology-based classrooms are at the mercy of the servers they're connected to. Regardless of the quality of the equipment, technology occasionally fails, as do internet connections. While students have uniform access at school, home life often covers a wide range of situations. While technology opens up a world of information for students, a substantial portion of what students can access is not correct or appropriate for school. It can be challenging to monitor student activity online as well.
How Technology Changes Studying
Students don’t need to devote hours in the library combing through a card catalog and searching for the right book when they can search online in seconds. Technology has had a massive influence on how students learn and study. Unfortunately, while they can search quickly, some students don’t go far beyond the first result. With the addition of artificial intelligence and the prevalence of incorrect information online, students can make big mistakes if they don’t seek out reputable, trustworthy sources. The internet also makes it easy to cheat on assignments, and many schools run plagiarism checks to ensure student work isn’t copied.
Homework Help is Easily Accessible and Reliable
Conclusion
The college landscape has changed dramatically in the past decade, and students spend a substantial portion of their time online. The demands on a student's time have also increased, leaving them less time to balance the rest of their lives. Technology has touched nearly every aspect of education in recent years, and student study habits are no different.