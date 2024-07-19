Breaking Barriers: Alekya's Inspirational Journey as a Woman in Tech

Technology is transforming the world at an unprecedented pace, opening up exciting avenues and possibilities globally. From groundbreaking AI advancements that enhance intelligence to renewable energy solutions safeguarding our planet, innovation is occurring at a breathtaking rate.
In this rapidly evolving industry, women in tech are playing a pivotal role, not merely as leaders and innovators but by bringing diverse perspectives and driving progress across every facet of technology. Their contributions are shaping a future where technology is more inclusive and creative.
Women in tech are not just creating new things; they're also ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to be part of the tech world. However, they face barriers and challenges, including gender stereotypes, lack of female mentors and role models, work-life balance issues, and unconscious biases in hiring and promotion processes. Encouraging diversity and embracing new ideas will pave the way for a future where technology benefits everyone.
In this article, we'll meet Alekya, a remarkable woman whose courage, determination, and tech skills have propelled her to achieve success in the tech industry, rising to the ranks of senior leadership. She is a role model for women in tech, passionately mentoring aspiring women in technology, promoting diversity, and empowering them to succeed.
Alekya's Journey to Tech leadership role in Amazon
Alekya's journey from Hyderabad to becoming a tech leader is a tale of unwavering determination and an insatiable passion for technology. Born and raised in the city of pearls, Alekya embarked on her quest for knowledge by pursuing a bachelor's degree in computer science from a prestigious college in Hyderabad.
Her voyage into the professional realm began at GE, where she embarked as a developer, laying the foundation for her future endeavors. However, Alekya's thirst for growth was unquenchable, and she soon found herself among the elite 29 global candidates selected for ITLP – a Technology-focused career accelerating leadership program within GE. This opportunity not only honed her leadership skills but also ignited her passion for process-driven excellence, culminating in her earning a Black Belt certification in Singapore.
Driven by ambition and a desire to explore new horizons, Alekya embarked on a transatlantic journey, joining Amazon as a program manager in the United States. Her tenure at the e-commerce giant was marked by a series of significant business-impacting projects in the realms of Payments, Receivables, and Alexa teams, solidifying her reputation as a strategic thinker and a problem-solver par excellence.
Today, Alekya stands tall as a software development manager at Amazon, spearheading a team of software developers with a deft hand and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Throughout her remarkable journey, she has remained a steadfast mentor to engineers, fostering an environment of growth and learning while championing the cause of diversity.
Alekya's story is a testament to the power of perseverance, passion, and an unrelenting pursuit of knowledge. Her ascent from the city of Hyderabad to the pinnacle of tech leadership serves as an inspiration to aspiring professionals worldwide, demonstrating that with determination and a hunger for growth, even the loftiest of dreams can be achieved.
Alekya’s Career Highlights
Alekya is a highly accomplished professional with a distinguished background, having graduated from the Informational Technology Leadership Program (ITLP) and obtained Six Sigma Green Belt certification from GE. Her exceptional achievements include being recognized with the prestigious global CEO award, emerging as the top winner out of 600 nominations across GE's oil and gas business for reducing the cycle time of their Order to Remittance process by an impressive 60%, resulting in substantial annual savings of $3M.
Alekya has demonstrated remarkable expertise in driving operational efficiencies and cost reductions, saving multi-millions in operational costs while improving warehouse productivity and reducing carrier costs by 25% for GE Power and Water. She spearheaded the ASPAC discovery project, a significant initiative that standardized infrastructure and audit processes across 52 sites in 13 countries across Asia Pacific, influencing global site business and IT leaders. This endeavor remarkably enhanced infrastructure supportability from 28% to 92% and tech stack compliance from 23% to 74%, leading a team of 15 people.
Exhibiting outstanding leadership, Alekya has managed critical infrastructure upgrade projects, such as the migration of Oracle Financial Applications to a Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform with 69 petabytes of storage, along with the migration of over 250 inbound and outbound integrations from the existing production fabric to a corporate fabric. This project, led by overseeing 20+ teams, accommodated the company's forecasted annual growth rate of 22.5%.
Alekya's contributions extend to revamping bank integration services for Amazon, enabling the company to automatically reconcile card payments across 120 geographies while facilitating a 40% year-over-year growth in transaction volumes. Additionally, she delivered the Alexa Task Session Service (ATSS), a groundbreaking solution that centralized user session life cycle management, revolutionizing the way users interact with Alexa by enabling multitasking, skill switching, and skill resumption features.
Alekya’s Future Goals and Aspirations
Alekya is a visionary leader who is dedicated to driving transformative change and fostering excellence across various industries. Her unwavering commitment to innovation is complemented by her steadfast belief in promoting inclusivity and empowering women in the field of technology.
With an unwavering passion for technology, Alekya strives to inspire future generations to fearlessly pursue ambitious goals within this dynamic sector. She recognizes the immense potential that lies within embracing diverse perspectives and unlocking the talents of women in tech.
Alekya's work extends beyond merely championing innovation; it is a movement to create a more equitable and inclusive environment within the technology industry. By actively supporting and encouraging women in tech, she aims to amplify their voices and ensure their invaluable contributions are recognized and celebrated.
Through her leadership and advocacy, Alekya envisions a future where the technology sector thrives on the collective brilliance of individuals from all backgrounds, fostering an environment that nurtures creativity, fosters collaborative problem-solving, and propels technological advancements to new heights.
Her ultimate goal is to leave an indelible mark on the industry, paving the way for generations to come and ensuring that the principles of inclusivity and empowerment remain deeply ingrained in the fabric of the technology sector's evolution.