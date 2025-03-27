Avoiding Pitfalls in Church Planting: Proven Strategies from Dino Rizzo

Launching a new church is a bold and challenging endeavor. Some thrive and grow, while others struggle to gain traction. What makes the difference? On a recent episode of The Church Planting Podcast, seasoned pastor and church planting expert Dino Rizzo shared key insights on building a healthy, sustainable church.

A Calling That Can’t Be Ignored

Dino Rizzo, co-founder and Executive Director of the Association of Related Churches (ARC), emphasizes that clarity of calling is a defining trait of successful church planters.

“Church planting isn’t just a career move—it’s something that grips your heart,” says Rizzo. A true calling becomes evident when a prospective planter can’t see themselves doing anything else. It’s the deep burden for a specific community, the faces of people they hope to serve, and the unshakable drive to take action.

Vision That Inspires Action

Beyond calling, Rizzo underscores the need for a clear and compelling vision. “If you can’t articulate why you’re planting a church and how it will impact the community, gaining momentum will be difficult,” he explains. A thriving church requires more than enthusiasm—it needs a well-defined mission that excites and mobilizes people to be part of something bigger than themselves.

Great leaders attract strong teams. Dino Rizzo encourages aspiring church planters to surround themselves with mentors, advisors, and a committed launch team. “The right people will walk with you through the highs and lows of this journey,” he adds.

Strength at Home and in Finances

Church planters often overlook personal and financial stability, yet these factors significantly impact long-term success. Rizzo stresses the importance of a healthy marriage, noting, “You can’t expect to lead a thriving church if your own home is struggling.” Organizations like ARC now prioritize assessing and supporting the marital health of church planters to ensure they are equipped for the challenges ahead.

Financial readiness is equally crucial. “If you’re burdened by debt and unable to qualify for essential resources, your church may struggle from day one,” Rizzo warns. ARC helps planters create a solid financial foundation, ensuring they can sustain their ministry for years to come.

Building Strong Partnerships

Dino Rizzo firmly believes that church planting should never be a solo mission. He urges new pastors to connect with existing churches and leaders in their community instead of operating in isolation. “You’re not the first life-giving church in your city—you’re joining a movement. Honor that and collaborate with those already making an impact.”

ARC requires church plants to launch with at least 50 adults in their core team, ensuring they have the critical mass needed for sustainability. “It’s not just about numbers—it’s about fostering an environment where discipleship and community engagement thrive.”

A Lasting Impact

For those considering planting a church, Rizzo’s advice is clear: take the time to develop clarity, vision, financial stability, and strong relationships before launching. “Success isn’t just about launch day—it’s about building something that lasts.”

If church planting is on your heart, or you want to explore how ARC supports new churches, visit arcchurches.com. Learning from experienced leaders like Dino Rizzo can provide the tools and guidance needed to create a thriving, impactful ministry.

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo founded Servolution and authored "Serve Your City." Rizzo serves as the President of ARC (Association of Related Churches), which has planted more than 1100 churches worldwide, and is on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands.