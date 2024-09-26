Aslı Tarcan Clinic: A Premier Destination for Hair Transplant in Turkey

AslıTarcan Clinic — Preferred for a reason
Highly Skilled Team
The medical staff at the Aslı Tarcan Clinic have many years of practice within the field of hair transplant surgeries. The doctors and technicians that staff these clinics are experts in the field and have performed thousands of successful surgeries. All of this dedication to accuracy and detail guarantees that each patient will be provided with a preliminary plan unique to their individual hair restoration requirements.
Innovative Techniques
The clinic has a reputation for using the most advanced hair transplant technology. The most common techniques available are FUE — Follicular Unit Extraction and DHI(Direct Hair Implantation). These are much less invasive methods and provide a more natural looking result, which is true for even the best FUT (Follicular Unit Transplantation) technique. The focus on contemporary techniques shows how the clinic wants to give you the most effective results with as little pain involved as possible.
Competitive Pricing
With excellent prices considering the current situation of hair transplant turkey cost, Aslı Tarcan Clinic looks like one of the most appealing options for international patients. Despite having the best healthcare, this treatment is only a small fraction of what one would pay in the first world countries like US, UK or Germany. Meaning world-class care at a fraction of the price and No quality/ results lost by any patients.
Specially Coordinated Services for International Patients
It has exclusive packages for international patients which are all-inclusive. The packages are mostly all inclusive, with accommodation in a hotel, airport transfers and also a patient coordinator who speaks the same language as the patient. The objective of this integrated pathway is to help those travelling overseas feel comfortable and guided during the experience of their hair restoration.
Impressive Track Record
By providing patients with solid treatments and results, followed up by numerous testimonials from happy customers, the Aslı Tarcan Clinic has a commendable track record. Before and after photos illustrating the striking results that patients achieve at the clinic Established experiences help provide additional peace of mind to potential customers.
The Hair Transplant Procedure
At Aslı Tarcan Clinic, the hair restoration process starts with the detailed consultation phase. In this first phase, doctors check the pattern of hair loss in a patient, donor area and general health of patient before going for further treatment planning. The usual methods include two:
FUE (Follicular Unit Excision): FUE will involve plucking individual hair follicles from an donor field and implanting them for thinning or balding parts with the crown. It is popular, as it leaves minimal necessity for permanent extraction sites on the head and achieves natural results where patients can regrow hair in implanted areas that will not differ from their existing hair.
DHI (Direct Hair Implantation): It is an advance version of FUE in this technique each hair follicle place one by on to the required areas using specialized tool. This allows the surgeon better influence over the angle and depth of each hair, hence, lending a more natural and full result.
Post-Operative Caring and Recovery
All patients receive specific post-operative instructions to help them achieve a speedy return to normal activities. After a week, all dressings and sutures are removed and patients may usually return to normal activities within days while the transplanted hair gradually begins to grow in the coming months. By 6 to 12 months following the procedure, it becomes panel usually apparent what the final results will be when the transplanted hair fully integrates into the scalp.
Conclusion
Aslı Tarcan Clinic is an excellent blend of expertness, technology and economic force which has marked it rare among the top quality hair transplant destination in Turkey We have experience, highly trained personnel and patient satisfaction rates so high that we just keep becoming one of the top choices for those looking to bring their hair and confidence back. Asli Tarcan Clinic is dedicated to being your important partner on the way leading to a full hair.