Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 20, 2022

Pepsi drops teaser for Super Bowl 2022 Halftime show starring Eminem and other rap gods

Posted By on Thu, Jan 20, 2022 at 3:05 PM

click to enlarge Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar are coming together to perform at this year’s Super Bowl. - PEPSICO
  • PepsiCo
  • Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar are coming together to perform at this year’s Super Bowl.

A veritable Mount Rushmore of hip-hop is slated to perform at this year's Super Bowl halftime show, with Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar sharing entertainment duties on Sunday, Feb. 13.

To whet the appetite of hip-hop heads, Pepsi dropped a cinematic-style trailer starring the rap gods. The trailer was created by F. Gary Gray, who directed the 2015 N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton.
Related The real story behind N.W.A.'s 'Straight Outta Compton' Detroit riot
The actors playing N.W.A in <i>Straight Outta Compton.</i>
The real story behind N.W.A.'s 'Straight Outta Compton' Detroit riot
In the new biopic, N.W.A. starts a riot after playing "Fuck the Police" at a Detroit gig — here's how it really happened.
By Lee DeVito
City Slang
The trippy clip portrays the rappers as the larger-than-life stars that are, almost as if it was the opening credits for a D.C. Comics flick. Each rapper is shown getting a call from Dr. Dre to meet at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium.



"Each time I collaborate with Dre, it seems to mark an important moment in entertainment history, from projects like Friday, Set It Off, Straight Outta Compton, to now the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show," Gray said in a statement. "As a super fan, I consider it an honor and privilege to authentically build and create this moment with five of the most legendary artists in music history."

You can watch the clip below.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More City Slang »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Detroit Cobras frontwoman Rachel Nagy has died, according to band Read More

  2. Ann Arbor Folk Festival canceled due to COVID-19 surge Read More

  3. Detroit's Fire and Ice fest will have techno dance party, ice sculptures, and bonfires Read More

  4. Pine Knob is back Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 19, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation