Pepsi drops teaser for Super Bowl 2022 Halftime show starring Eminem and other rap gods

Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar are coming together to perform at this year’s Super Bowl.

A veritable Mount Rushmore of hip-hop is slated to perform at this year's Super Bowl halftime show, with Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar sharing entertainment duties on Sunday, Feb. 13.To whet the appetite of hip-hop heads, Pepsi dropped a cinematic-style trailer starring the rap gods. The trailer was created by F. Gary Gray, who directed the 2015 N.W.A. biopicThe trippy clip portrays the rappers as the larger-than-life stars that are, almost as if it was the opening credits for a D.C. Comics flick. Each rapper is shown getting a call from Dr. Dre to meet at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium."Each time I collaborate with Dre, it seems to mark an important moment in entertainment history, from projects like, to now the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show," Gray said in a statement. "As a super fan, I consider it an honor and privilege to authentically build and create this moment with five of the most legendary artists in music history."You can watch the clip below.

