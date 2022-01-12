Email
Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Artist Sheefy McFly is hosting a 'Back to the Future' movie night in Detroit

Posted By on Wed, Jan 12, 2022 at 10:46 AM

click to enlarge Sheefy McFly completed the Monroe Street Midway in a week. - SE7ENFIFTEEN
  • se7enfifteen
  • Sheefy McFly completed the Monroe Street Midway in a week.

While Dearborn’s Ford Wyoming will always be the OG metro Detroit drive-in, downtown’s Monroe Street Drive-In near Campus Martius is pretty legit. It’s covered in art by local artists, including Detroit’s own Sheefy McFly, who will host a movie night on Thursday.

McFly, or Edward Elecktro as he goes by when he’s spinning music, will be doing a live DJ set and art giveaway before a showing of Back to the Future. (His name is a nod to BTTF’s time-hopping hero, Marty McFly.)

McFly was tapped by Bedrock Detroit to design the art at Monroe Street Drive-In last summer.

Doors at 6 p.m., movie at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13 at Monroe St. Drive-In Powered by Emagine; 32 Monroe St., Detroit; emagine-entertainment.com; Tickets are $20.

