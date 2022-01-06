Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 6, 2022

The Eagles will bring 'Hotel California' to Detroit in March

Posted By on Thu, Jan 6, 2022 at 11:03 AM

click to enlarge The Eagles. - RON KOCH
  • Ron Koch
  • The Eagles.

Depending on whether you like the Eagles or not, this could be heaven or this could be hell.

The classic rock band has added a Detroit stop to their “Hotel California” 2022 tour, playing Little Ceasers Arena on March 24. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Jan 14 with presales starting at 10 a.m. on Jan. 13.



Hotel California, the band’s 1976 record featuring the iconic song by the same name, will be played in its entirety, backed by an epic orchestra and choir. A set of other Eagles hits will follow, but don’t be ashamed if “Hotel California” is the only song you know. It’s a banger and we would sing the shit out of it too.

Don Henley will be joined by Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey — son of the late Glenn Frey, who grew up in Royal Oak and died in 2016 — to complete the lineup.

The last time the Eagles performed in Detroit was in 2018 as part of the “An Evening With the Eagles” tour.

Let’s hope little miss ‘rona doesn’t ruin this one.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More City Slang »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. The Rolls-Royce of drums was made here in Detroit Read More

  2. Sheefy McFly and BabyTron team up on 'Roll the Dice' Read More

  3. Detroit's Baker's Keyboard Lounge hosts tribute to jazz artist and activist Abbey Lincoln Read More

  4. This Christmas, be like Alice Cooper Read More

  5. A posthumous Aaliyah record is finally coming, and The Weeknd is on the first track. But is it worth it? Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 29, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation