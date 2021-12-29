Sheefy McFly and BabyTron team up on 'Roll the Dice'

click to enlarge Screengrab / Sheefy McFly, YouTube

Sheefy McFly and BabyTron.

Detroit’s favorite neighborhood renaissance man, Sheefy McFly, is back at it with his newest single, “Roll The Dice,” off his forthcoming album Eastside Graffiti. The cut was produced by Donnie ADA and frankodontstop and the video was shot by se7enfifteen.

“I’m working on an album produced by Donnie ADA and I’m focusing heavily on that Detroit sound,” McFly tells Metro Times via text message. “I’ve been investing in a few features on this album and BabyTron was one of the first people me and Donnie thought of to work with. So I picked out the beat and I had se7enfifteen come to the studio. … We recorded the song and shot the video simultaneously.”



The video features McFly wearing his signature permed hair and a black Detroit Pistons jacket while smoking a blunt with BabyTron, who has been making waves beyond Detroit.

“You trying to boss up boy you betta’ roll the dice/ Watch ya’ tone pimp don’t gamble with ya’ life/ I be counting bands in the middle of the night” he raps on the hook.

McFly has always ventured in between all genres of music. He can go from '90s ghettotech to early 2000s boom-bap. In this case, he dives into Detroit trap. A low steady bassline and looping piano is the perfect accompaniment to McFly’s baritone vocals.

“With this track I focused on rapping about my artist life and the gambles you have to take when you’re an independent hustler,” McFly says. “That's why ‘Roll the Dice’ is a perfect name. … The album is called Eastside Graffiti. I got features from Royce Da 5’9”, RMC Mike, Lonnie Bandz, BabyTron, Supakaine, and a few more I’m working on. I want to drop no later than May and March at the earliest time. I still got the Chuck Inglish and Sango projects in the stash too. In 2022 I want to release all the music I’ve been working on the past few years.”



