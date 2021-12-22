Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Motown Founder Berry Gordy celebrated with Kennedy Center Honors

Posted By on Wed, Dec 22, 2021 at 4:29 PM

click to enlarge Berry Gordy (right) with Diana Ross at the American Music Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, CA. - KATHY HUTCHINS/ SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Kathy Hutchins/ Shutterstock
  • Berry Gordy (right) with Diana Ross at the American Music Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.

You may have heard through the grapevine that Motown founder Berry Gordy received a Kennedy Center Honors award a few weeks ago. Well now you can watch the gathering of rich folks… we mean, black-tie award gala when it airs on CBS at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

The elegant celebration featured glamorous tributes to Gordy and his fellow honorees Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, and Justino Díaz.



Of course, Gordy’s tribute was the most banging (duh, he’s the founder of Motown, after all) with performances by Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson, who debuted a new song dedicated to Gordy.

Cast members from Detroit playwright Dominique Morisseau’s musical about the Temptations, “Ain’t Too Proud,” also performed. Detroit represent!

The event was taped on Dec. 5 at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C., with President Joe Biden in attendance. We’re a bit miffed at him for not canceling student loan debt completely, but we won’t get into that right now.

This most prestigious arts award has been bestowed on Gordy at 92 years old. It’s about damn time.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More City Slang »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. This Christmas, be like Alice Cooper Read More

  2. Motown singer Wanda Young of the Marvelettes dies at 78 Read More

  3. Music venue planned for former Chinese restaurant with ties to Detroit hip-hop Read More

  4. Friends and fans remember Detroit DJ Charles English, dead at 68 Read More

  5. Detroit's Baker's Keyboard Lounge hosts tribute to jazz artist and activist Abbey Lincoln Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 22, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation