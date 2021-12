Motown Founder Berry Gordy celebrated with Kennedy Center Honors

click to enlarge Kathy Hutchins/ Shutterstock

Berry Gordy (right) with Diana Ross at the American Music Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.

You may have heard through the grapevine that Motown founder Berry Gordy received a Kennedy Center Honors award a few weeks ago. Well now you can watch the gathering of rich folks… we mean, black-tie award gala when it airs on CBS at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.The elegant celebration featured glamorous tributes to Gordy and his fellow honorees Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, and Justino Díaz.Of course, Gordy’s tribute was the most banging (duh, he’s the founder of Motown, after all) with performances by Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson, who debuted a new song dedicated to Gordy.Cast members from Detroit playwright Dominique Morisseau’s musical about the Temptations, “Ain’t Too Proud,” also performed. Detroit represent!The event was taped on Dec. 5 at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C., with President Joe Biden in attendance. We’re a bit miffed at him for not canceling student loan debt completely, but we won’t get into that right now.This most prestigious arts award has been bestowed on Gordy at 92 years old. It’s about damn time.