Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

A Taylor Swift-themed dance party is coming to the Crofoot in Pontiac

Posted By on Wed, Dec 15, 2021 at 3:14 PM

click to enlarge Taylor Swift. - BRIAN FRIEDMAN / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Brian Friedman / Shutterstock.com
  • Taylor Swift.

Grab your heart-shaped sunglasses and get ready to dance like you’re 22, because the Crofoot Ballroom is hosting a Taylor Swift-inspired dance night.

This touring dance party heads to metro Detroit just in time for T-Swift’s birthday week.



Featuring drinks inspired by Miss Americana herself, you’ll be saying, “I had a marvelous time.”

Unleash your inner Swiftie.

Doors at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18; The Crofoot Ballroom; 1 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-858-9333; thecrofoot.com. Tickets are $15.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More City Slang »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Detroit artist Jonathan Harris strikes a nerve around the world with ‘Critical Race Theory’ painting Read More

  2. The Rolls-Royce of drums was made here in Detroit Read More

  3. Friends and fans remember Detroit DJ Charles English, dead at 68 Read More

  4. Police are investigating Brass Against singer, a Detroit native, after she urinated on willing fan's face at festival Read More

  5. Jack White announces 2022 tour with three Michigan dates Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation