You can catch sax sensation Kenny G at Detroit's MotorCity Casino Hotel

Kenny G is having a moment. Yes, as in the curly maned, saxophone-wielding, smooth jazz icon who has been the butt of many jokes throughout his nearly 50 year career. But the Guinness World Record holder for best-selling jazz artist is determined to have the last laugh. Kenny G née Kenneth Gorelick, 65, is the star of a new HBO documentary Music Box: Listening to Kenny G, out now, where he addresses the haters, like one guitarist who referred to Kenny’s music as “lame-ass, jive, pseudo-bluesy, out-of-tune, noodling.” Awkward. Honestly, Kenny G has heard it all before and despite being a perplexing musical pariah who happens to have more than 75 million record sales under his belt, he’s not gonna quit filling the world with his brand of highly commercial department store muzak no matter how many times you call him a talentless hack.
The Seattle-born sensation has embarked on a tour in conjunction with the documentary and his latest record, G New Standards, his first album since 2015’s Brazilian Nights (Alexa, please play this immediately) so you can get up close and personal with the man, the myth, the man who has clearly missed an opportunity by not releasing a record of sensual tunes called G-Spot (sorry, not sorry.) Hey, we’d buy it.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 at Sound Board at Motor City Casino Hotel; 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-309-4614; soundboarddetroit.com. Tickets are $45+.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.