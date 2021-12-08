You can catch sax sensation Kenny G at Detroit's MotorCity Casino Hotel

click to enlarge Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com

Kenny G.

Kenny G is having a moment. Yes, as in the curly maned, saxophone-wielding, smooth jazz icon who has been the butt of many jokes throughout his nearly 50 year career. But the Guinness World Record holder for best-selling jazz artist is determined to have the last laugh. Kenny G née Kenneth Gorelick, 65, is the star of a new HBO documentary Music Box: Listening to Kenny G, out now, where he addresses the haters, like one guitarist who referred to Kenny’s music as “lame-ass, jive, pseudo-bluesy, out-of-tune, noodling.” Awkward. Honestly, Kenny G has heard it all before and despite being a perplexing musical pariah who happens to have more than 75 million record sales under his belt, he’s not gonna quit filling the world with his brand of highly commercial department store muzak no matter how many times you call him a talentless hack.





The Seattle-born sensation has embarked on a tour in conjunction with the documentary and his latest record, G New Standards, his first album since 2015’s Brazilian Nights (Alexa, please play this immediately) so you can get up close and personal with the man, the myth, the man who has clearly missed an opportunity by not releasing a record of sensual tunes called G-Spot (sorry, not sorry.) Hey, we’d buy it.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 at Sound Board at Motor City Casino Hotel; 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-309-4614; soundboarddetroit.com. Tickets are $45+.

