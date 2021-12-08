Email
Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wake us up inside for Evanescence at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena

click to enlarge Amy Lee of Evanescence. - ANDREA RAFFIN / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com
  • Amy Lee of Evanescence.

Throw out your alarm clock because alt-rock’s leading lady is here to wake us up inside. Evanescence — led by the incomparable and ultra-vampy Amy Lee — has teamed up with Halestorm, fronted by Lzzy Hale for their The Bitter Truth fall/winter tour and we ask that you stick it directly in our veins (of course, by “it” we mean vaccines and booster shots) because after nearly two years of pandemic pandemonium, we need to be brought back to life, aka bask in the darkness of our immortal nü-metal queen.

The tour celebrates Evanescence’s first record in a decade, 2021’s The Bitter Truth, and welcomes a few new tunes from Halestorm, as the group released “Back From The Dead,” Halestorm’s first single since 2018’s Vicious in August, with promise of a new record (Hale herself calls the album “an absolute banger”) sometime in 2022. Oh, and not to get you too worked up but Lee and Hale did cover Linkin Park at a recent performance so, let’s not get too numb just yet.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at Little Caesars Arena; 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com. Tickets are $39.50+. *Event requires proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to entry.

