The Jinkx & BenDeLaCreme Holiday Show heads to Detroit's Majestic Theatre

click to enlarge Jiji Lee

Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme.

Time to sleigh another day, henny. The holidays can be a total drag but, with a little padding, an exaggerated lip-line, some proper tucking underwear, a front lace wig, and a whole lotta camp, the holidays might just be the thing to drag you out of your Grinchian depression slump. However, if you need some help decking your halls (instead of, you know, decking your antivax relatives) or jingling some balls, leave it to two of the best queens in the biz: Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme who will, once again, spread some holiday cheer.

Thealumnus (Ms. Monsoon took home the crown on season five and we still aren't over her Little Edie/"Snatch Game" performance, while DeLa earned Miss Congeniality in Season 6 and won the most challenges ever on All Stars 3) will embark on their third holiday show following 2018's "To Jesus, Thanks for Everything" and 2019's "All I Want for Christmas Is Attention."Drag? Christmas? It doesn't compute ... or does it? For Jinkx, 34, and DeLa, 40, putting together a campy, dragtastic holiday extravaganza came from wanting to offer a message of inclusivity and a sense of home, which many queer people may not have this time of year. "No matter how the details of that message shift (from year to year,) it's always about acknowledging that the holidays are both joyous and very difficult, and those two things can coexist and we can find unity within all of that," Dela has said of their joint show. The show will include song parodies, comedy, pop culture references, puppets, and some of the best damn drag this side of the North Pole. Oh, and if you're wondering, Mama Ru says you're all on the naughty list.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 at the Majestic Theatre; 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com. Tickets are $35+.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.