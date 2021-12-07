Email
Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Electric Forest announces 2022 lineup with GRiZ, Disclosure, Big Gigantic, Toro y Moi, and more

Posted By on Tue, Dec 7, 2021 at 5:28 PM

click to enlarge Revelers at Electric Forest 2016. - LADY AUTHENTIC
  • Lady Authentic
  • Revelers at Electric Forest 2016.

Michigan's Electric Forest music festival is celebrating its belated 10th anniversary — and its return after a two-year hiatus — in 2022.

The festival announced a lineup on Tuesday that includes the String Cheese Incident, GRiZ, Porter Robinson, Louis The Child, Disclosure, The Disco Biscuits, Big Gigantic, SLANDER, Fisher, and Sylvan Esso.



Additional acts include CloZee, Duke Dumont, Subtronics, TOKiMONSTA, Yves Tumor, Cory Henry, Deathpact, Femi Kuti, Toro y Moi, EARTHGANG, Michigander, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, and many more.

Organizers say very few people requested a refund when the festival was canceled in 2020 and again in 2021 due to the pandemic.

A limited number of wristbands go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 at electricforestfestival.com.

The festival is scheduled for June 23-26.

The full lineup poster is below.

click to enlarge ELECTRIC FOREST
  • Electric Forest

