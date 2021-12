Motown legend Martha Reeves to perform benefit concert for victims of Oxford shooting

click to enlarge Photo via Bengt Nyman/Wikipedia Commons

Motown legend will raise money for the victims and families of the Oxford High School shooting.

Among the planned tributes and memorial services for the victims and families of the shooting that took place at Oxford High School this week, which took the lives of four students, a Motown legend is lending her voice to support those impacted by the tragedy.The 80-year-old " Nowhere To Run " singer Martha Reeves will perform at Detroit's historic First Congregational Church at 33 E. Forest Ave. on Friday, Dec. 3 to raise funds for those families whose children were killed and injured by the attack.The performance is billed as a "spectacular, intimate concert and gathering that shines light on the recent tragedy." Reeves will be joined by Tee Turner of the Miracles who will act as support with his group the Messengers, along with R&B singer — and Reeve's godson — Emmanuelle Jacob."She really wanted to bring people together," Jacob told. "That's why she chose a church. She'll perform a couple of songs but really it will be talking," he said. "She'll be sharing words of wisdom to let people know they're not alone in this."The church has a capacity limit of about 700, Jacob says, and he urges folks to get there a bit early as admission is $25 at the door, cash only. The performances begin promptly at 7 p.m.