Tuesday, November 23, 2021

The Detroit Lions suck but Big Sean and Ne-Yo might save the day as performers during Thanksgiving game

Posted By on Tue, Nov 23, 2021 at 12:34 PM

click to enlarge Big Sean and Ne-Yo will make the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving day game less heartbreaking. - (FROM LEFT) JAMIE LAMOR THOMPSON / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM, LEV RADIN / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • (From left) Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com, lev radin / Shutterstock.com
  • Big Sean and Ne-Yo will make the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving day game less heartbreaking.

Though we're not surprised that the Detroit Lions have zero wins under their belt this season — they're the only team in the NFL this season to accomplish such an, um, accomplishment and, if they lose again, they'll make history — the team will have a stellar score during their annual Thanksgiving Day game — a music score, that is.

It was announced Tuesday that the zen AF 33-year-old Detroit rapper, philanthropist, recent Kanye target, bee master, and and partner of a soon-to-be movie multiplex will perform the halftime show on Thursday during the Lions game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.



This is not a new gig for the Cass Tech grad as Big Sean was the featured performer at the Thanksgiving game halftime show in 2015 when he performed "One Man Can Change the World" and his "Blessings," minus Drake and Kanye.

Before the Lions have a chance to disappoint us, Grammy Award-winning "One In A Million" R&B crooner Ne-Yo will kick off the holiday game when he performs the National Anthem, a song he has slayed many times before. The performance comes days before The CW will air its first of two variety specials, The Black Pack: We Three Kings on Nov. 29 and, in 2022, The Black Pack: Excellence, both of which star Taye Diggs, Eric Bellinger, and Ne-Yo.

The game starts at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25 and will be broadcast on Fox 2.

