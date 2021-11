click to enlarge (From left) Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com, lev radin / Shutterstock.com

Big Sean and Ne-Yo will make the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving day game less heartbreaking.

Though we're not surprised that the Detroit Lions have zero wins under their belt this season — they're the only team in the NFL this season to accomplish such an, um,and, if they lose again, they'll make history — the teamhave a stellar score during their annual Thanksgiving Day game — a music score, that is.It was announced Tuesday that the zen AF 33-year-old Detroit rapper, philanthropist bee master , and and partner of a soon-to-be movie multiplex will perform the halftime show on Thursday during the Lions game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.This is not a new gig for the Cass Tech grad as Big Sean was the featured performer at the Thanksgiving game halftime show in 2015 when he performed " One Man Can Change the World " and his " Blessings ," minus Drake and Kanye.Before the Lions have a chance to disappoint us, Grammy Award-winning " One In A Million " R&B crooner Ne-Yo will kick off the holiday game when he performs the National Anthem, a song he has slayed many times before . The performance comes days before The CW will air its first of two variety specials on Nov. 29 and, in 2022,, both of which star Taye Diggs, Eric Bellinger, and Ne-Yo.

The game starts at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25 and will be broadcast on Fox 2.