Tuesday, November 16, 2021

ADULT. announce new album, rescheduled Detroit Leland City Club date

Posted By on Tue, Nov 16, 2021 at 11:36 AM

click to enlarge ADULT.'s Adam Lee Miller and Nicola Kuperus. - COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • Courtesy of the artists
  • ADULT.'s Adam Lee Miller and Nicola Kuperus.

Electronic music duo ADULT. has announced a new record and a rescheduled live show at Detroit's Leland City Club.

Titled Becoming Undone, ADULT.'s ninth studio album is slated for digital release on Dais Records on Feb. 25, 2022, with vinyl and CD formats to follow on March 11.



The duo has also announced a North American tour with Kontravoid and Spike Hellis. (You can purchase tickets at adultperiod.com.) ADULT. was previously scheduled to play Leland City Club on its 2020 tour, but the show was canceled due to the pandemic. A new date at quite possibly Detroit's darkest venue has now been set for May 21, 2022.
According to a press release, the band — husband and wife Adam Lee Miller and Nicola Kuperus — recorded Becoming Undone in late 2020 by adding new equipment to their rig, including a vocal loop pedal for Kuperus and Roland percussion pads for Miller. They described the recording process as "a series of fruitfully frenetic sessions, centered on themes of impermanence and dissonance."

"We weren’t interested in melody or harmony since we didn't see the world having that," Miller said. The album was also recorded shortly after Kuperus's father died while Kuperus and Miller served as his hospice caretakers.

ADULT. dropped lead single "Fools (We Are...)" with a video on Tuesday. According to a release, "the twitchy EBM track" is paired with a self-created video inspired by "performances by Paul McCarthy's 'Painter' to Bruce Nauman's 'Clown Torture,'" "the sculptural work of Duchamp's 'Fountain' to Robert Gober's 'Two urinals (in 2 parts),'" and "the album artwork of Fad Gadget's 'Incontinent.'"

"The toilet is a universal motif, a shared human situation or in some cases shituation," the band said in a statement. "We are all fools in one way or another, from war to waste to societal trends in ridiculous human behavior."

You can watch the video below.


