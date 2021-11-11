Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 11, 2021

Jack White announces not one but two LPs in 2022

Posted By on Thu, Nov 11, 2021 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge Jack White. - DAVID JAMES SWANSON
  • David James Swanson
  • Jack White.

Looks like Jack White's been plenty busy during the downtime from live music during the pandemic, with two full-length albums slated for 2022.

Fear of the Dawn is due April 8, and Entering Heaven Alive is due July 22. They follow White's 2018 third solo record, Boarding House Reach, and both are now available for pre-order on White's Third Man Records, in a variety of limited-edition colored vinyl editions.



White teased the two records on his latest single, "Taking Me Back," which got a video directed by White and co-directed by Lauren Dunn (Megan Thee Stallion, Kali Uchis) that dropped Thursday. The single, a high-volume rocker that White has been known for since his days in the White Stripes, is backed by "Taking Me Back (Gently)," a version of the song done in a country music style that White is also fond of. The tracks bookend the two records, encapsulating White's two sides, with "Taking Me Back" starting the first record and "Taking Me Back (Gently)" ending the second.

According to TMR, the two LPs are "each defined by different inspirations, different themes, different moods." Rapper Q-Tip is featured on a track on Fear of the Dawn.

White also recently launched Jack White Art & Design, a website cataloging the breadth of his visual art and design. He's also sporting a new blue hairstyle.

You can watch the video for "Taking Me Back" below.


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More City Slang »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Greta Van Fleet will skip Detroit when they play five Michigan shows next year Read More

  2. Comedian Whitney Cummings wants to touch it at back to back performances at the Royal Oak Music Theatre Read More

  3. The Rolling Stones will play their first Detroit performance without Charlie Watts in 57 years Read More

  4. Chicago's Lucki to bring hazy and vulnerable trap to Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit Read More

  5. Crooner Mayer Hawthorne to bring 'Rare Changes' to Detroit's El Club Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation