Jack White announces not one but two LPs in 2022

click to enlarge David James Swanson

Jack White.

Looks like Jack White's been plenty busy during the downtime from live music during the pandemic, with two full-length albums slated for 2022.is due April 8, andis due July 22. They follow White's 2018 third solo record,, and both are now available for pre-order on White's Third Man Records , in a variety of limited-edition colored vinyl editions.White teased the two records on his latest single, "Taking Me Back," which got a video directed by White and co-directed by Lauren Dunn (Megan Thee Stallion, Kali Uchis) that dropped Thursday. The single, a high-volume rocker that White has been known for since his days in the White Stripes, is backed by "Taking Me Back (Gently)," a version of the song done in a country music style that White is also fond of. The tracks bookend the two records, encapsulating White's two sides, with "Taking Me Back" starting the first record and "Taking Me Back (Gently)" ending the second.According to TMR, the two LPs are "each defined by different inspirations, different themes, different moods." Rapper Q-Tip is featured on a track onWhite also recently launched Jack White Art & Design , a website cataloging the breadth of his visual art and design. He's also sporting a new blue hairstyle.You can watch the video for "Taking Me Back" below.