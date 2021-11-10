Beatles on Tap will combine the Fab Four with tap dancing at Ferndale's Magic Bag

click to enlarge Anita Ponne / Shutterstock.com

Beatles on Tap is a unique tribute to the Fab Four.

The pandemic interrupted but did not scuttle Denise-Caston Clark’s unique idea: tap-dancing to Beatles music.

In a matinee performance at the Magic Bag, her troupe of dancers and a live band of top Detroit musicians will resuscitate her vision. The band includes James Wailin (vocals), Chantel Altman (vocals), Tom Loncaric (keyboard), Steve Caldwell (guitar), Chris Spooner (bass), John Hill (drums), with dancers Lydia Bonney, Chelarrie Goldsby, Maegan Hickerson, Cooper Little, Kelcey Matheny, and Nia Silao. The Detroit born Caston-Clark, a former Radio City Rockette, who conceived the idea and staged one high-energy performance before the Covid shutdown, choreographs and directs. She says the show will include the entire medley from Abbey Road and may be the kickoff to a new regional tour of “The Beatles on Tap.” (Her Tap Dance Detroit studio offers daily drop-in tap classes to adults from beginner to pro as well as youth programs.)

Starts at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14 at the Magic Bag; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com. Tickets start at $25.