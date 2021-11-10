Beatles on Tap will combine the Fab Four with tap dancing at Ferndale's Magic Bag

The pandemic interrupted but did not scuttle Denise-Caston Clark’s unique idea: tap-dancing to Beatles music.
In a matinee performance at the Magic Bag, her troupe of dancers and a live band of top Detroit musicians will resuscitate her vision. The band includes James Wailin (vocals), Chantel Altman (vocals), Tom Loncaric (keyboard), Steve Caldwell (guitar), Chris Spooner (bass), John Hill (drums), with dancers Lydia Bonney, Chelarrie Goldsby, Maegan Hickerson, Cooper Little, Kelcey Matheny, and Nia Silao. The Detroit born Caston-Clark, a former Radio City Rockette, who conceived the idea and staged one high-energy performance before the Covid shutdown, choreographs and directs. She says the show will include the entire medley from Abbey Road and may be the kickoff to a new regional tour of “The Beatles on Tap.” (Her Tap Dance Detroit studio offers daily drop-in tap classes to adults from beginner to pro as well as youth programs.)
Starts at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14 at the Magic Bag; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com. Tickets start at $25.Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.