Tuesday, November 9, 2021

City Slang

Greta Van Fleet will skip Detroit when they play five Michigan shows next year

Posted By on Tue, Nov 9, 2021 at 10:21 AM

click to enlarge GVF will skip Detroit when they tour next year but will give the rest of the state some love. - BEN HOUDIJK / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com
  • GVF will skip Detroit when they tour next year but will give the rest of the state some love.

'Tis the season for distressed denim, multi-vitamins, and bejeweled vests.

It's been a while since we've checked in with Greta Van Fleet, Michigan's premiere band of retro-rock youths hailing from the Christmas-obsessed Little Bavaria, aka Frankenmuth. But on Tuesday, the band — brothers Josh, Jake, and Sam Kiszka, along with drummer Danny Wagner — announced their 2022 tour itinerary, and it kicks off with five back-to-back Michigan performances.



Titled the "Dreams in Gold" tour, GVF's upcoming trek will launch on March 10 at Kalamazoo's Wings Event Center and will make its way to DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids on March 12, Saginaw's Dow Event Center on March 13, Dort Financial Center in Flint on March 16, followed by a performance at Eastern Michigan University's Convocation Center in Ypsilanti on March 17.

Yes, you read that correctly — GVF has no Detroit date, which supports some people's belief that artists frequently skip over the Motor City (while others think it's just a matter of scheduling). This was not the case in 2018, when GVF played three sold-out shows at Detroit's Fillmore.

Anyway, the string of Michigan dates will lead the Nashville band (that's right, the band relocated last year) through the midwest for a handful of dates before heading to Brazil, Sweden, France, Germany, and the U.K.

The tour will continue to support the band's sophomore release, The Battle at Garden's Gate, which was released in the spring and according to The Detroit News, debuted on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart at No. 7.

As usual, GVF's Instagram is such a hotbed of boyish ridiculousness that we cannot for the life of us discern whether they are being self-aware or have smoked too much oregano. In recent months, each member has released their own spoof on the popular educational video series Masterclass. Are they teaching drums? Guitar? Robert Plant-style wails? Nope. Try plant-based cooking, decorum and refinement, golf, and spiritual psychology.

"Love and light is evolution and revolution," Josh, er, Dr. J.M.K. states in his spoof. "And that's where we belong."

Honestly, where is the lie, though?

Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 via ticketmaster.com.

