Wednesday, November 3, 2021

JPEGMAFIA to bring fresh 'LP!' to Pontiac's Crofoot Ballroom

Posted By on Wed, Nov 3, 2021 at 2:33 PM

click to enlarge JPEGMAFIA will perform at the Crofoot on Saturday, Nov. 6. - COURTESY OF REPUBLIC RECORDS
  • Courtesy of Republic Records
  • JPEGMAFIA will perform at the Crofoot on Saturday, Nov. 6.

“Everything’s great. Everything’s cool. Everything’s perfect. Everything’s good. Everything’s kosher.” No, this isn’t what we repeat to ourselves while staring in the mirror knowing damn well nothing’s great, cool, perfect, good, or kosher. This is how innovator and alternative hip-hop’s secret weapon JPEGMAFIA kicks off his latest glitch-heavy and delightfully chaotic record, LP!, which was released last week.



“My time in the music industry is over because I refuse to be disrespected by people who aren’t [behaving] respectably in the first place,” JPEG, born Barrington Hendricks, posted on the album’s Bandcamp page. While we know this is his last release with EQT and Republic, we have no idea what’s next for the 32-year-old pioneer who released LP! in two versions: Online and Offline, a move that only someone as unboxable as JPEG could pull off.

On the record, JPEG reimagines Britney Spears’ banger "Baby One More Time" and solidifies himself as a shapeshifting artist who makes, in his words, “triumphant introvert music.” Maybe everything really is great as long as we stay in JPEG’s world.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Crofoot; 1 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-858-9333; thecrofoot.com. Tickets are $20.



