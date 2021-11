Alt-rock pioneers Pavement will bring reunion tour to Detroit in 2022

click to enlarge Photo by Tarina Westlund

Pavement will perform at Masonic Temple's Cathedral Theatre in Detroit next year.

Yup: 🇺🇸🇨🇦 2022 Tour Dates on sale THIS Friday and in a few cases, Saturday at https://t.co/gDL3rE9rlW pic.twitter.com/IsMqqUDS8l — PAVEMENT (@pavement_band) November 2, 2021

It might be time to cut your hair because pioneering west coast alt-rockers Pavement are, well, hitting the pavement in 2022 for a proper reunion tour that includes Europe and North America.The Stephen Malkmus-led band, which formed in 1989 and stuck it out on indie labels throughout their career despite a taste of mainstream success in 1994 with their single "Cut Your Hair," called it quits a decade later and reunited in 2010 for some benefit shows, late night appearances , and a tour.In 2019, Pavement teased a second reunion which would include a 2020 performance at Barcelona's Primavera Sound Festival and a brief European jaunt which was scrapped due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, this year, Malkmus released his and Von Spar's interpretation of, the 1972 record by German krautrock band, Can. The record follow's Malkmus' 2020 acoustic folk recordFor the Pavement's 2022 tour, the band will finally take the Primavera Sound stage in June followed by a handful of multi-night dates in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, and London. Malkmus and company will visit the Masonic Temple's Cathedral Theatre in Detroit on Sep. 24."If people who are fans of Pavement might like to know what it was like from the singer’s perspective… If it was fun for y’all, that’s great, but for me it was not only fun to embody those songs, it was also fun from the material perspective," Malkmus toldlast year when asked about the band's 2010 reunion. "We traveled really nicely. It was this smooth thing compared to what I remember Pavement being like, I guess. [Back then], we existed on a shoe-string budget, and it was wearying. It felt like there was seemingly no end in Pavement. It was just wearing me down, living in an infinite band thing. So this was like, 'We are just going to play these fuckin’ songs together, we like each other, and so this will be familiar.'"Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 5 via axs.com