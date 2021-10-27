City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

City Slang

Edgefest to celebrate 25 years of avant-garde jazz at Ann Arbor's Kerrytown Concert House

Posted By on Wed, Oct 27, 2021 at 10:39 AM

click to enlarge Fay Victor will perform with SoundNoiseFUNK on Thrusday, Oct. 28 as part of Edgefest. - PHOTO BY KYRA KVERNO COURTESY OF EDGEFEST
  • Photo by Kyra Kverno courtesy of Edgefest
  • Fay Victor will perform with SoundNoiseFUNK on Thrusday, Oct. 28 as part of Edgefest.

Even for us, a 41-year-old alt-weekly, we know that 25 years is a long time to do anything.



Celebrating its 25th year as a world-renowned avant-garde jazz and creative music festival is Edgefest, which is, once again, being hosted by Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown Concert House.

The music festival celebrates the past, present, and future of jazz with three days of music-packed festivities featuring a wide array of artists across various sub genres of jazz, some of whom have played the festival in years past. The event, which takes place at Kerrytown Concert House as well as the nearby Bethlehem United Church of Christ, will host performances by Michael Malis, Crump/Laubrock/Smythe, Three Rivers with Lee Mixashawn Rozie, William Parker, and Francisco Mela, Blue Reality Quartet, Ken Kozora’s Electrosphere, Andrea Wolper’s Cento Project, Agape, Steve Swell’s ‘If Trains Could Speak,’ and more. Returning this year is the Edgefest parade, which kicks off the festival’s final day at noon and is led by Scarlett Middle School band students. Just remember: Jazz cabbage is not included.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28 and Friday, Oct. 29 and noon on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Kerrytown Concert House, 415 N. Fourth Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-769-2999; kerrytownconcerthouse.com. Tickets are $25 for single tickets, $40-$60 for day passes, or $170-$320 weekend-long Edgepasses. *Venue requires proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to the event.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More City Slang »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Promoter cancels hip-hop concert due to fan outcry over vaccination mandate at Detroit's Masonic Temple Read More

  2. Indie rock band the High Strung dusts off ‘lost’ 20-year-old record Read More

  3. The artist known as H.E.R. offers a glimpse behind the shades Read More

  4. Anyway, here's Big Sean covered in bees Read More

  5. Weekend-long Pig & Whiskey fest returns to Ferndale with music from Laith Al-Saadi, Goober and the Peas, Tart, and more Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 27, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation