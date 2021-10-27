Edgefest to celebrate 25 years of avant-garde jazz at Ann Arbor's Kerrytown Concert House

Even for us, a 41-year-old alt-weekly, we know that 25 years is a long time to do anything.
Celebrating its 25th year as a world-renowned avant-garde jazz and creative music festival is Edgefest, which is, once again, being hosted by Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown Concert House.
The music festival celebrates the past, present, and future of jazz with three days of music-packed festivities featuring a wide array of artists across various sub genres of jazz, some of whom have played the festival in years past. The event, which takes place at Kerrytown Concert House as well as the nearby Bethlehem United Church of Christ, will host performances by Michael Malis, Crump/Laubrock/Smythe, Three Rivers with Lee Mixashawn Rozie, William Parker, and Francisco Mela, Blue Reality Quartet, Ken Kozora’s Electrosphere, Andrea Wolper’s Cento Project, Agape, Steve Swell’s ‘If Trains Could Speak,’ and more. Returning this year is the Edgefest parade, which kicks off the festival’s final day at noon and is led by Scarlett Middle School band students. Just remember: Jazz cabbage is not included.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28 and Friday, Oct. 29 and noon on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Kerrytown Concert House, 415 N. Fourth Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-769-2999; kerrytownconcerthouse.com. Tickets are $25 for single tickets, $40-$60 for day passes, or $170-$320 weekend-long Edgepasses. *Venue requires proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to the event.
