Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Chicago rock foursome Beach Bunny will bring the 'Honeymoon' to Detroit's Majestic Theatre

Posted By on Wed, Oct 27, 2021 at 10:39 AM

click to enlarge Beach Bunny will hop on through - COURTESY OF MOM + POP RECORDS
  • Courtesy of Mom + Pop Records
  • Beach Bunny will hop on through

Frown lines, mom jeans, second place, recurring dreams, and calorie counting. No, this isn’t an iPhone memo of things to discuss with our therapist (although there is some crossover) but some of the imagery put into the world by Chicago rock foursome Beach Bunny, which dropped their long-awaited debut record, Honeymoon last year.



Described as “the Liz Phair of the TikTok generation”, Beach Bunny originated as a solo bedroom project by singer-songwriter, Lili Trifilio in 2015. A dash of Diet Cig with a sprinkling of Alicia Bognanno’s project Bully — and maybe a touch of Ashlee Simpson’s “La La” — power chord heavy Beach Bunny marries teenage angst with mid-20s malaise, and the growing pains that come with being an adult whose head is filled with a cocktail of confidence and crippling self-doubt, you know, human feels.

The band dropped their Blame Game EP at the start of this year and on it, Trifilio and company pull back the curtain a bit further on the struggle which is, undoubtedly, real. “I’m tired of the bullshit/fed up with subtracting names,” she declares on “Love Sick.” “Need someone/that isn’t an equation/only adding up to pain.” Ouch. Minneapolis indie project Miloe is also on the bill.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1 at the Majestic Theatre; 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com. Tickets are $22+. Venue requires proof of full vaccination prior to entry.

