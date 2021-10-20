Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

City Slang

New York rap wunderkind and rising star MIKE heads to Sanctuary in Hamtramck with latest record

Posted By on Wed, Oct 20, 2021 at 10:14 AM

click to enlarge New York rap wunderkind will play Detroit's Sanctuary. - COURTESY LEX RECORDS
  • Courtesy LEX Records
  • New York rap wunderkind will play Detroit's Sanctuary.

At 22 years old, New York hip-hop wunderkind MIKE knows a thing or two about feeling as if the weight of the world balances on his shoulders.


Born in New Jersey, raised in London, and now back in the states, MIKE’s catalog of beat-driven stories are documents of his ongoing quest for peace as he also balances the pressure of being referred to as one of the most important artists in contemporary hip-hop, a label assigned to him by Pitchfork, The Fader, and The New Yorker.

Inspired by acts like King Krule, Earl Sweatshirt, and the late MF DOOM, MIKE rarely avoids addressing the tough shit, like pain, anxiety, and loss, in his music, even though most of his albums are released on one of the best, most sunshine-filled days of the year: June 21, the first day of summer.

Such is the case with his latest record, DISCO!, which was released earlier this year and, aside from being completely disco-less, is considerably more upbeat than his previous records, yet delivers on some of MIKE’s signature elements: slow and low vocals, personal excavation, masterful storytelling, and the occasional emotional gut punch. But DISCO! ushers in a new era for the young rising star. “Struggling? Hmm, nah, but I’m recovering,” he confesses on "Aww (Zaza)." We love to hear it. Liv.e, Black Noi$e, and Sideshow are also on the bill.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Sanctuary, 2932 Caniff St., Hamtramck; sanctuarydetroit.com. Tickets are $12.


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More City Slang »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Megan Thee Stallion ushers in chill girl winter with 'Big Holiday Show" with Lil Baby, Trick Trick, and more in Detroit Read More

  2. Weekend-long Pig & Whiskey fest returns to Ferndale with music from Laith Al-Saadi, Goober and the Peas, Tart, and more Read More

  3. Detroit Fall Beer Festival returns for 12th annual tasting event with 800 Michigan-made craft beers Read More

  4. Woman at Faster Horses Festival died of complications from obesity, drug and alcohol use, officials say Read More

  5. The Weeknd cancels arena tour — including Detroit date — and we can't feel our face Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation