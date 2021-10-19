Detroit Fall Beer Festival returns for 12th annual tasting event with 800 Michigan-made craft beers

click to enlarge Courtesy of Life in Michigan

Drink responsibly at the annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival.

Don’t get us wrong: we love fall. No, seriously. It’s practically our religion.



Though nothing beats autumn in Michigan, the minute the leaves begin changing and pumpkin spice mania takes over, us midwesterners know what’s coming next: six months of cold, dark, motivation-less months of painstaking boredom, malaise, and, yes, S.A.D. Before we get too down in the dumps and abuse our BetterHelp account, there’s a bubbly, hoppy, totally autumnal celebration that will have us dizzy with, well, beer.



The 12th annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival is once again invading Detroit’s Eastern Market as one of the largest all-Michigan brew tasting events in the country. This year, however, the Detroit Fall Festival is packing in all the sipping and chugging into a single day rather than the previous two days which, if we’re being honest, is probably wise for anyone over the age of 30. With each ticket purchase, revelers are awarded 15 drink tokens, and each one allows for a 3-oz. beer sample. Presented by the Michigan Brewers Guild, DBF will feature more than 800 craft beers from nearly 120 Michigan breweries. Food will be available for purchase which might as well be a legal requirement when tossing back so many tasty brews.



Remember, drive responsibly, or better yet, buy a $5 designated driver ticket.

Event is 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Eastern Market, Detroit; mibeer.com. Tickets are $50-$60.