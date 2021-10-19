Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Table and Bar

Detroit Fall Beer Festival returns for 12th annual tasting event with 800 Michigan-made craft beers

Posted By on Tue, Oct 19, 2021 at 12:22 PM

click to enlarge Drink responsibly at the annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival. - COURTESY OF LIFE IN MICHIGAN
  • Courtesy of Life in Michigan
  • Drink responsibly at the annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival.

Don’t get us wrong: we love fall. No, seriously. It’s practically our religion.

Though nothing beats autumn in Michigan, the minute the leaves begin changing and pumpkin spice mania takes over, us midwesterners know what’s coming next: six months of cold, dark, motivation-less months of painstaking boredom, malaise, and, yes, S.A.D. Before we get too down in the dumps and abuse our BetterHelp account, there’s a bubbly, hoppy, totally autumnal celebration that will have us dizzy with, well, beer.

The 12th annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival is once again invading Detroit’s Eastern Market as one of the largest all-Michigan brew tasting events in the country. This year, however, the Detroit Fall Festival is packing in all the sipping and chugging into a single day rather than the previous two days which, if we’re being honest, is probably wise for anyone over the age of 30. With each ticket purchase, revelers are awarded 15 drink tokens, and each one allows for a 3-oz. beer sample. Presented by the Michigan Brewers Guild, DBF will feature more than 800 craft beers from nearly 120 Michigan breweries. Food will be available for purchase which might as well be a legal requirement when tossing back so many tasty brews.

Remember, drive responsibly, or better yet, buy a $5 designated driver ticket.

Event is 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Eastern Market, Detroit; mibeer.com. Tickets are $50-$60.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More City Slang »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Weekend-long Pig & Whiskey fest returns to Ferndale with music from Laith Al-Saadi, Goober and the Peas, Tart, and more Read More

  2. The Weeknd cancels arena tour — including Detroit date — and we can't feel our face Read More

  3. Megan Thee Stallion ushers in chill girl winter with 'Big Holiday Show" with Lil Baby, Trick Trick, and more in Detroit Read More

  4. Woman at Faster Horses Festival died of complications from obesity, drug and alcohol use, officials say Read More

  5. KISS will finally say goodbye to metro Detroit after band contracted COVID-19 last month Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 13, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation