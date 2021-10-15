Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Friday, October 15, 2021

Danny Brown's annual Bruiser Thanksgiving returns to Detroit's Russell Industrial Center

Posted By on Fri, Oct 15, 2021 at 9:25 AM

click to enlarge Danny Brown. - DOUG COOMBE
  • Doug Coombe
  • Danny Brown.

Looks like Danny Brown's annual Bruiser Thanksgiving show is back on.

Brown made the announcement on social media on Thursday. Tickets for the show, which will now be held at Detroit's Russell Industrial Center, go on sale at noon on Friday, Oct. 15 — today. You can find them at venuepilot.co.



This is the eighth Bruiser Thanksgiving show. Last year's performance was livestreamed due to the pandemic.

Last month, the rapper added a new item to his resume, making his stand-up comedy debut opening for comedian Hannibal Buress in Texas.

"Tonights my first time going on stage and doing stand up … wish me luck," he wrote on Twitter, before returning to say, "I didn’t bomb!!!!!!!"

Brown also said he was now "addicted" to stand-up after the show, so maybe some laughs are in store for Bruiser Thanksgiving.

