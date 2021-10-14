Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 14, 2021

The Scene

You can meet Frodo Baggins, er, Elijah Wood at this year's star-studded Motor City Comic Con

Posted By on Thu, Oct 14, 2021 at 10:26 AM

click to enlarge Frodo Baggins will be one of many celebrity guests at this year's Motor City Comic Con. - FEATUREFLASH PHOTO AGENCY / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com
  • Frodo Baggins will be one of many celebrity guests at this year's Motor City Comic Con.

We detect some magic. Fire up the Bat-Signal, pick up your invisibility cloak from the cleaners, and activate those lightsabers because a beloved metro Detroit event has respawned.

For 32 years (well, not last year, which was practically Thanos’s by a viral super villain) Motor City Comic Con has provided an exciting meeting ground for groups of people who once faced the same societal rejection that created the X-Men. Boy, have things changed because nerds, yes, nerds, now rule the world — and we love to see it.

For its 2021 iteration, Motor City Comic Con is going all out to celebrate pop culture and the people who immerse themselves in fantasy realms, mythical planets, and complex worlds that help us forget the pains and struggles of our own complex world. As usual, MC3 will host a bevy of notable names including Ice-T and Coco; N’Sync’s Joey Fatone; Saved By The Bell hunk Mario Lopez; All Elite Wrestling’s Britt Baker; the voice of Disney’s Ariel, Jodi Benson; Smallville star Tom Welling; and, the hobbit of all hobbits, Frodo Baggins, aka Elijah Wood.

The event also features a bunch of folks who craft and create the stories from behind the scenes, which includes a 2021 roster with writer Scott Snyder (American Vampire, Voodoo Heart); illustrator Greg Capullo; author E. Lockhart (We Were Liars, Again Again); and Marvel legend and creator of Thanos, Gamora and Drax (to name a few), native metro Detroiter Jim Starlin.

Like most conventions, MC3 is the perfect place to spend money as a fixture of the event is the artist alley, where folks can score some collectibles, prints, apparel, toys, and, of course, comics. There are cosplay contests, too, as well as an anime room, sketching duels, panels, Q&As, and a slew of Star Wars specific events.

Anyway, here's Wood eating Mount Doom-level hot wings.

Event takes place noon-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct., 15, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17. at Suburban Collection Showplace; 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi; 248-426-8059; motorcitycomiccon.com. Tickets are $30-$50 for single-day passes and $85 for weekend passes.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More City Slang »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Eminem fans and internet sleuths think shady will drop a record on Oct. 1 — here's why Read More

  2. British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks basks in beauty — and pain Read More

  3. After 10 years, Red Bull Arts Detroit will host its final exhibition Read More

  4. Echo Fest returns to Outer Limits Lounge thanks to Detroit psych-rockers Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor Read More

  5. Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to Detroit next year with the Strokes and Thundercat, you know, as a treat Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 13, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation