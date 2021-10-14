You can meet Frodo Baggins, er, Elijah Wood at this year's star-studded Motor City Comic Con

click to enlarge Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

Frodo Baggins will be one of many celebrity guests at this year's Motor City Comic Con.

We detect some magic. Fire up the Bat-Signal, pick up your invisibility cloak from the cleaners, and activate those lightsabers because a beloved metro Detroit event has respawned.



For 32 years (well, not last year, which was practically Thanos’s by a viral super villain) Motor City Comic Con has provided an exciting meeting ground for groups of people who once faced the same societal rejection that created the X-Men. Boy, have things changed because nerds, yes, nerds, now rule the world — and we love to see it.



For its 2021 iteration, Motor City Comic Con is going all out to celebrate pop culture and the people who immerse themselves in fantasy realms, mythical planets, and complex worlds that help us forget the pains and struggles of our own complex world. As usual, MC3 will host a bevy of notable names including Ice-T and Coco; N’Sync’s Joey Fatone; Saved By The Bell hunk Mario Lopez; All Elite Wrestling’s Britt Baker; the voice of Disney’s Ariel, Jodi Benson; Smallville star Tom Welling; and, the hobbit of all hobbits, Frodo Baggins, aka Elijah Wood.



The event also features a bunch of folks who craft and create the stories from behind the scenes, which includes a 2021 roster with writer Scott Snyder (American Vampire, Voodoo Heart); illustrator Greg Capullo; author E. Lockhart (We Were Liars, Again Again); and Marvel legend and creator of Thanos, Gamora and Drax (to name a few), native metro Detroiter Jim Starlin.



Like most conventions, MC3 is the perfect place to spend money as a fixture of the event is the artist alley, where folks can score some collectibles, prints, apparel, toys, and, of course, comics. There are cosplay contests, too, as well as an anime room, sketching duels, panels, Q&As, and a slew of Star Wars specific events.



Anyway, here's Wood eating Mount Doom-level hot wings.

Event takes place noon-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct., 15, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17. at Suburban Collection Showplace; 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi; 248-426-8059; motorcitycomiccon.com. Tickets are $30-$50 for single-day passes and $85 for weekend passes.