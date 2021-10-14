Polarizing indie rock star St. Vincent will bring 'Daddy's Home' to Detroit's Fillmore

St. Vincent discourse in 2021 has been, well, rather exhausting.
Do you remember when the Texas-born indie rock darling Annie Clark, who performs as St. Vincent, "killed" a rather benign interview with a U.K. music writer while doing press for this year’s ’70s-steeped record Daddy’s Home, which, the performer had said, was inspired by her father’s release from prison after doing time for a stock manipulation scheme? The reason she killed it? Because the interviewer asked questions about her father … which she had publicly spoken about previously.
Well, if you don’t remember this, then good for you! You managed to avoid one of the most annoying — albeit enlightening for us music writers — “scandals” in the indie rock world, which distracted from the real star of the show: Daddy’s Home. Sure, it’s clunky at times, and derivative of David Bowie’s Thin White Duke era, but it might also be Clark’s most personal entry yet, making it worth listening to.
St. Vincent, who stunned us all with 2017’s critically acclaimed Masseducation is a gifted performer, which is why we are willing to overlook Daddy’s Home reviews because, well, mama’s back. The tour coincides with the release of Nowhere Inn, St. Vincent’s cinematic collaboration with Sleater-Kinney performer and Portlandia star Carrie Brownstein ,which is an aimless, surreal, and meta tour mockumentary. Just take us to the gig, sis.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at the Fillmore; 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-961- 5451; thefillmoredetroit.com. Tickets are $29.50+. *Venue requires printed proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result 48-hours prior to entry.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.