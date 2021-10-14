Polarizing indie rock star St. Vincent will bring 'Daddy's Home' to Detroit's Fillmore

click to enlarge Photo by Zackery Michael

St. Vincent returns to Detroit with songs about daddy.

St. Vincent discourse in 2021 has been, well, rather exhausting.



Do you remember when the Texas-born indie rock darling Annie Clark, who performs as St. Vincent, "killed" a rather benign interview with a U.K. music writer while doing press for this year’s ’70s-steeped record Daddy’s Home, which, the performer had said, was inspired by her father’s release from prison after doing time for a stock manipulation scheme? The reason she killed it? Because the interviewer asked questions about her father … which she had publicly spoken about previously.



Well, if you don’t remember this, then good for you! You managed to avoid one of the most annoying — albeit enlightening for us music writers — “scandals” in the indie rock world, which distracted from the real star of the show: Daddy’s Home. Sure, it’s clunky at times, and derivative of David Bowie’s Thin White Duke era, but it might also be Clark’s most personal entry yet, making it worth listening to.



St. Vincent, who stunned us all with 2017’s critically acclaimed Masseducation is a gifted performer, which is why we are willing to overlook Daddy’s Home reviews because, well, mama’s back. The tour coincides with the release of Nowhere Inn, St. Vincent’s cinematic collaboration with Sleater-Kinney performer and Portlandia star Carrie Brownstein ,which is an aimless, surreal, and meta tour mockumentary. Just take us to the gig, sis.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at the Fillmore; 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-961- 5451; thefillmoredetroit.com. Tickets are $29.50+. *Venue requires printed proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result 48-hours prior to entry.