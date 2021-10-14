Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

City Slang

Thursday, October 14, 2021

City Slang

New York rapper Princess Nokia will bring big gemini energy to Detroit's Majestic Theatre

Posted By on Thu, Oct 14, 2021 at 10:27 AM

click to enlarge Princess Nokia will balance shit out at Detroit's Majestic Theatre. - CHRISTIAN BERTRAND/SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock.com
  • Princess Nokia will balance shit out at Detroit's Majestic Theatre.

Everything is beautiful, bitch. Or is it that everything sucks? For New York rapper Princess Nokia, who is one of few people to master Korn’s Jonathan Davis-style “Da boom na da noom na namena,” both are true.



Destiny Frasqueri, who performs hype emo rap as Princess Nokia, is all about duality. In 2020, she dropped back-to-back companion EPs, Everything Is Beautiful and Everything Sucks, both of which are expressions of her self-described multiple personalities. Big Gemini energy, anyone?

Across the pair of records, she tackles personal traumas (she grew up in the foster system and has been candid about the abuse she’s suffered as a result) to wrestling with insecurity (“I hate social media, I wish it all would end / I’m not like those other girls, in fact I’m fucking worse,” she confesses on “Heart”), to an affectionate ode to "Green Eggs & Ham" which is an ususpecting "fuck the cops" anthem. We have a feeling this princess is on her way to queendom.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18 at the Majestic Theatre; 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com. Tickets are $29.50+. * Venue requires proof of full vaccination prior to entry.


