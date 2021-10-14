EGOT John Legend will bring 'Bigger Love' to Detroit's Masonic Temple

click to enlarge Photo by Joe Pugliese

John Legend heads to Detroit's Masonic Temple on Oct. 19.

After 2020 we have a new rule: positive vibes only. OK — so, while we’re actually super dark and twisty and want daddy to choke us, we also desperately need to feel shiny and happy every now and then.



Thankfully, R&B crooner, The Voice coach, and Chrissy Teigan’s less insufferable better half (but also we, like, really love her and want to be her bestie and eat her food?), piano man John Legend is headed our way with a big, er, bigger love.



The first ever Black man to receive the honor of EGOT status — that means he’s won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony — Legend, 42, was last in Detroit when he served us some holiday cheer via his Legendary Christmas tour (sorry for saying the C-word in October) in 2018. A lot has changed since then, but one thing has remained the same: Legend’s commitment to making songs you will absolutely hear at every wedding and/ or tunes to respectfully start a family to, if you catch our horny drift. Why? Well, just look at 2020’s Bigger Love, which finds Legend turning the spotlight on joy, hope, resilience, and the power of the human spirit. Tingling in your jeans yet? The album, which was recorded largely prior to the pandemic, takes big swings and is an upbeat nod to old school and contemporary genres championed by Black artists. Soul singer Kirby is also on the bill.



Doors open at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Masonic; 500 Temple Ave., Detroit; 313-638-2724; themasonic.com. Tickets are $50.50+. *Venue requires proof of full vaccination prior to entry.