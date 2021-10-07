Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 7, 2021

City Slang

Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to Detroit next year with the Strokes and Thundercat, you know, as a treat

Posted By on Thu, Oct 7, 2021 at 11:50 AM

click to enlarge RHCP — with John Frusciante — are headed to Detroit with the Strokes and Thundercat in 2022. - PHOTO BY CLARA BELZARY
  • Photo by Clara Belzary
  • RHCP — with John Frusciante — are headed to Detroit with the Strokes and Thundercat in 2022.
Oh, how we've waited to be "standing in line to see the show tonight, and there's a light, a heavy glow." As we look to 2022 — and the many tours that have been scheduled for next year — it almost feels like we're on the "Otherside" of the pandemic (though not really.)

Who will be waiting for us when we, uh, you know, do reach the other side?
California alt-rock faves Red Hot Chili Peppers announced a global stadium world tour Thursday — and they've called in the big guns for support, or, as one Twitter use put it "they really are having festival headliners as opener."



The 32-city tour in support of their forthcoming album kicks off next June in Spain and will visit Detroit's Comerica Park on Sunday, Aug. 14.

The shirt-adverse Anthony Kiedis led outfit will alternate supporting acts, which include Beck, St. Vincent, HAIM, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, and King Princess. For the Detroit date, though, we'll be treated to performances by indie rock pioneers the Strokes and funky guitar virtuoso Thundercat, both of whom released records in 2020.

RHCP were last in Detroit in 2017 when they visited Joe Louis Arena in support of their 11th studio album The Getaway. The newest set of dates, however, will mark the first trek with newly reinstated guitarist and cosmic solo artist John Frusciante in over 13 years.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased via tigers.com/rhcp, as well as at the Comerica Park box office.

Watch RHCP's campy AF tour announcement below.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More City Slang »

Trending

Our democracy is failing. Here’s how we can (but probably won’t) fix it.
Free Will Astrology (Oct. 6-12)
Sportsman’s Pizza emerges as a winner in metro Detroit’s crowded field
As bad as Trump’s best
Echo Fest, Indigenous Peoples Day, Cider in the City, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. British rock band IDLES heads to Detroit's St. Andrew's Hall ahead of new record Read More

  2. Echo Fest returns to Outer Limits Lounge thanks to Detroit psych-rockers Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor Read More

  3. Eminem fans and internet sleuths think shady will drop a record on Oct. 1 — here's why Read More

  4. Daughter of freaky famous parents, Willow Smith brings nu pop-punk aesthetic to Detroit's St. Andrew's Hall Read More

  5. British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks basks in beauty — and pain Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation