J. Cole pushes Detroit performance back a few weeks, citing elaborate production delays

Remember when the Detroit Pistons offered rapper J. Cole an opportunity to try out for the team after learning that the Dreamville Records head was seriously training for an NBA contract, and even rendered a Detroit jersey featuring his name as player number 15?
While it is unlikely that the 36-year-old "Middle Child" will join the Detroit team (maybe because he was seen practicing on the court with the Orlando Magic) he's got his hands full with some tour-related production issues which is why his previously scheduled Oct. 5 performance with 21 Savage at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena has been pushed back to Oct. 25.
"While the show is amazing, we didn't account for the fact that it takes way longer to load this shit into the house, so we're experiencing delays," J. Cole said in an Instagram video on Tuesday, detailing the elaborate lighting configurations and staging.
"I apologize for the inconvenience. I know people done hired babysitters, some people driving from out of town, I hate this shit," Cole said. "That shit is a) embarrassing, b) I think about people's time. This is the first time this has happened to us. So I apologize for this shit... I appreciate y'all for understanding."
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.