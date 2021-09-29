City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

City Slang

J. Cole pushes Detroit performance back a few weeks, citing elaborate production delays

Posted By on Wed, Sep 29, 2021 at 3:00 PM

click to enlarge J.Cole is, uh, a bit behind. - PHOTO BY STERLING MUNKSGARD / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Photo by Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com
  • J.Cole is, uh, a bit behind.

Remember when the Detroit Pistons offered rapper J. Cole an opportunity to try out for the team after learning that the Dreamville Records head was seriously training for an NBA contract, and even rendered a Detroit jersey featuring his name as player number 15?

While it is unlikely that the 36-year-old "Middle Child" will join the Detroit team (maybe because he was seen practicing on the court with the Orlando Magic) he's got his hands full with some tour-related production issues which is why his previously scheduled Oct. 5 performance with 21 Savage at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena has been pushed back to Oct. 25.

"While the show is amazing, we didn't account for the fact that it takes way longer to load this shit into the house, so we're experiencing delays," J. Cole said in an Instagram video on Tuesday, detailing the elaborate lighting configurations and staging.

"I apologize for the inconvenience. I know people done hired babysitters, some people driving from out of town, I hate this shit," Cole said. "That shit is a) embarrassing, b) I think about people's time. This is the first time this has happened to us. So I apologize for this shit... I appreciate y'all for understanding."


It appears that only two dates — Philadelphia and Detroit — of the 20-date tour in support of The Off-Season, released earlier this year, have been impacted by production delays.

To commemorate the launch of the tour, J.Cole dropped the Heavens EP in September, which finds the hip-hop icon exploring fame, family, success, and the fact that his passion keeps him from relaxing like us normies. J. Cole will be joined by 21 Savage, Morray, and Druski for the Oct. 25 performance.

Tickets for the Oct. 5 show will be honored on Oct. 25 and refunds are available through Oct. 23 for those unable to attend. For more information, visit 313presents.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More City Slang »

Trending

Stab Back Better
Ferndale Pride, American Speed Festival, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week
James Wan’s ‘Malignant’ is a benign, happy piece of trash
Inside the social media surveillance software that Michigan State Police can use to watch your every move
My boyfriend’s kink is he wants to watch me pee. Every. Single. Time.
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Zac Brown Band cancels metro Detroit performance after positive COVID-19 diagnosis Read More

  2. Daughter of freaky famous parents, Willow Smith brings nu pop-punk aesthetic to Detroit's St. Andrew's Hall Read More

  3. Eminem fans and internet sleuths think shady will drop a record on Oct. 1 — here's why Read More

  4. British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks basks in beauty — and pain Read More

  5. A conversation with TLC’s Chilli celebrating ‘CrazySexyCool’ Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 29, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation