Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Daughter of freaky famous parents, Willow Smith brings nu pop-punk aesthetic to Detroit's St. Andrew's Hall

Posted By on Wed, Sep 29, 2021 at 2:32 PM

By the age of 20, it is very likely that we all went through our fair share of phases, from hair, clothes, friends, crushes, music tastes, and, if you were like us, career goals. (RIP to our dream of becoming an astronaut veterinarian rockstar!)



So it should not come as a shock that the progeny of actor Will Smith and reformed nu-metalist Jada Pinkett-Smith would go from whipping her hair back and forth on a kid-friendly party banger at just nine years old to dismantling the public’s perception of what a young girl should look like, sound like, and talk about.

Following in her mom’s Wicked Wisdom is Willow, the newest pop-punk force, as evidenced by the 20-year-old’s fourth record Lately I Feel Everything, a title that will likely still hold up once she’s in her mid-30s and pulls her back out from sneezing. Anyway, the "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" singer teamed up with the likes of Travis Barker, Tierra Whack, Cherry Glazerr, and the queen of keeping it complicated, Avril Lavinge, for her record, which tackles big feelings, gaslighting, spirituality, and some good old fashion "Fuck You" energy. No, really, it’s a song on the record, chill out.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4 at Saint Andrew’s Hall, 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com. Tickets are $40. *Performer requires all ticket holders to show proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours of the event.

