City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

City Slang

Twelve-hour Icelandic take on Mozart, 'Bliss' will mark first live event at the Michigan Building in 50 years

Posted By on Wed, Sep 22, 2021 at 12:17 PM

click to enlarge Bliss will mark the return of live performances at the Michigan Building. - COURTESY OF MICHIGAN OPERA THEATRE
  • Courtesy of Michigan Opera Theatre
  • Bliss will mark the return of live performances at the Michigan Building.

When was the last time you did something for 12 hours straight without pause? And no, sleep doesn’t count. Well, if you can hang — and even if you can’t — there’s something blissful happening at the historic Michigan Building and the first performance to take place in the theater-turned-parking garage in 50 years.



As part of Detroit’s Month of Design, Icelandic multidisciplinary artist Ragnar Kjartansson’s BLISS will make its Detroit debut. A recreation of Kjartansson’s 2020 performance is a bit of a mind fjandinn.

For BLISS, Kjartansson borrows from the finale of Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro (spoiler alert: Count Almaviva pleads for the Countess’ forgiveness and ultimately earns it) and replays the final three minutes of the beloved opera with the same cast and orchestra for 12 hours without stopping. The result? “An eternal looped moment of repentance and grace with some of the most heavenly music Mozart composed.” Described as transcendent and a staggering artistic achievement, BLISS champions the healing power of music. We’re going to need a bigger cup of coffee.

Event runs from noon-midnight on Saturday, Sep. 25 at the Michigan Building, 220 Bagley St., Detroit; designcore.org. Tickets are pay what you can with a suggested admission price of $20. Tickets are free to use anytime during the 12-hour performance.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More City Slang »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Fire up the twerkulator — City Girls will play Detroit's the Aretha with Kodak Black, Peezy, and others Read More

  2. Soul soother Leon Bridges will bring the sensual feels to Detroit's Majestic Theatre Read More

  3. The incomparable rebel prince of 'popera' Rufus Wainwright heads to the Masonic's Cathedral Theatre Read More

  4. A conversation with TLC’s Chilli celebrating ‘CrazySexyCool’ Read More

  5. Big Freedia, queen diva of New Orleans Bounce, will shake the azz down at Detroit's Majestic Theatre Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 22, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation